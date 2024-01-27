San Pedro man arrested in connection with shooting in Riverside County

A man has been arrested for attempted murder three days after he shot and wounded a victim in Riverside County, authorities said.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the initial report of a gunshot victim came in on Monday near Hemlock Avenue and Pigeon Pass Road in Moreno Valley.

Responding deputies located the victim and transported them to a nearby hospital, where they remain in stable condition, RSO confirmed.

Preliminary investigation by law enforcement indicated that the shooting took place in the 22000 block of Scarlet Sage Way in Moreno Valley.

“Deputies responded to the location of occurrence, contacted witnesses and located evidence,” the sheriff’s department said in a release. “The suspect fled before the arrival of deputies.”

Investigators were later able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Christian Chavez of San Pedro.

On Thursday, deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Enforcement Team assisted Moreno Valley investigators in serving a search warrant in the 900 block of West Channel Street in San Pedro.

“During the warrant service, Chavez was taken into custody without incident, and items related to the shooting investigation were located and collected from the residence,” RSO said.

Chavez was transported to the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station for processing before being booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center for attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator Jesus Acevedo with the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700.

