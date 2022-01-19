San Rafael Philanthropist Earns National Recognition

SAN RAFAEL, CA — The leader of a Marin philanthropic group has earned national recognition.

Roots of Peace founder and CEO Heidi Kühn last month was named a Forbes’ list of the most impactful women over 50 nominee.

Kühn founded the San Rafael-based nonprofit in 1997 to turn the minefields of war-torn countries to sustainable vineyards and orchards. The cancer survivor compared the scourge of landmines to the disease that threatened her life.

Kühn was recognized among the Forbes' "50 Over 50" honorees in the category of "Women over 50 Who Are Leading the Way in Impact."

The nominees are changing their communities and the world in ways big and small through social entrepreneurship, law, advocacy and education.

A celebration event featured a conversation with First Lady Jill Biden.

Her group has received the backing of the U.S. government, the United Nations, and the World Bank, among other governments, agencies, and prominent groups.

The group has removed more than 100,000 land mines from the former battlefields of seven countries, including Afghanistan, Croatia and Vietnam.

The organization has supported local farmers in planting high-value export crops (pomegranates instead of opium poppies, for instance), creating a path for millions of families out of poverty.

Roots of Peace has planted over 6 million fruit trees and impacted millions of families worldwide over the last 25 years.

Kühn recently published a memoir titled “Breaking Ground: From Landmines to Grapevines, One Woman’s Mission To Heal the World.”

The recognition of her work in late December marked the end of a difficult year for Kühn.

Her group had more than 350 employees in Afghanistan at the time of the government’s collapse. Kühn also survived a bout with COVID-19 last year that led to a double-pneumonia and a broken hip that required replacement.

"I'm deeply humbled to be among the impressive, powerful women nominated for the "50 Over 50" recognition," Kühn said in a statement.

"The honor only redoubles the imperative of Roots of Peace to cultivate peace through agriculture in Afghanistan, especially as the Afghan population faces a dire food shortage in 2022."

This article originally appeared on the San Rafael Patch