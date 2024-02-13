San Rafael shelter-in-place due to police activity lifted

(BCN) A shelter-in-place order that went out for parts of San Rafael on Monday night due to police activity has been lifted, according to police. Police were in the area of Las Colindas Road and Las Gallinas Avenue, where residents were advised to stay indoors and lock all doors and windows.

Police have not released more information about what happened but have said the area is now clear.

