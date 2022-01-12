🌱 San Ramon Hospital Dust-up + Concord Comfort Food Week

Good day, people of Concord! It's me again, Jeri Karges, your host of the Concord Daily.

Partial sunshine. High: 61 Low: 42.

Here are the top four stories in Concord today:

A disagreement over masking requirements at San Ramon Regional Medical Center escalated into an alleged shoving match and a criminal citation for a 27-year-old Pittsburg woman at the hospital to visit a family member being treated for COVID-19. San Ramon police were called to the hospital at 10:51 a.m. after an extended family group of 15 arrived to visit a relative. Family members contested a nurse’s request to don masks prior to their visit, with one of them allegedly grabbing and shoving a nurse when informed a visit would not be possible unless the family wore masks. San Ramon Police Capt. Cary Goldberg confirmed. “A Citizen’s Arrest was made by that staff member and the visitor was issued a criminal citation for a violation of 243(a)PC (Battery).” (News 24/680) On Tuesday, the Brentwood Police Department identified 18-year-old Brentwood resident Israel Resendiz as the suspect who shot and killed a 43-year-old Turlock man over the weekend. At 4:20 pm Sunday, the Brentwood Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on Sycamore Avenue in the Brentwood Parks Apartment Complex in the City of Brentwood where they found the deceased male. Police did not provide a motive or share if the suspect and victim knew each other or if there was any relationship between the two. (East County Today) About 3,400 people were without power Thursday morning after a vehicle struck a power pole on the corner of Kirker Pass Road and Olive Drive. From the pictures, it looks like the pole never had a chance. (Claycord.com) During the weekend, a prisoner from Contra Costa County serving a life sentence at California State Prison in Folsom was discovered dead, and authorities considered his cellmate the main suspect in his death. Deandre A. Lewis, 37, was discovered unconscious in his cell at the Folsom Correctional Facility shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday. Lewis was declared dead a short time later. It has been determined that Lewis’ cellmate, 36-year-old Shamar L. Thornton, was the main suspect, according to authorities. (Concord News Journal)

Today in Concord:

Enjoy Wednesday Family Style dinners at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center in Antioch. Today is BBQ! YUM! (5:00 PM)

Show off your golden vocal chords at Karaoke Wednesday at Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek . (8:00 PM)

Come out for DJ Karaoke Dancing Whiskey & Wings Wednesdays at Bourbon Highway Country Bar & Kitchen in Walnut Creek. (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Nob Hill Foods on Oak Grove Road in Walnut Creek is closing , according to employees at the store. The store will be closing in March, sources say.

Please join San Ramon AAUW today from 11:30 - 8 for a fundraiser at Fresh Millions, 2550 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon to benefit the San Ramon branch of American Association of University Women, Local Scholarship Fund.

Comfort Food Week starts this Friday, Jan 14th. Beat the winter blues and eat your way through Concord with our exclusive deals and offers at participating Concord restaurants. (Instagram)

