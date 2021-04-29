Sanaa ‘will always be part of the Cavalier family.’ RNE HS grieves teen’s killing

Richland 2 school district has issued a statement following the death of a student who was reported missing earlier this month.

That student is Sanaa Amenhotep, (pronounced sa-ni-ya), 15, a ninth grader at Richland Northeast High, whose body was discovered Thursday after a nearly month-long search in which she was reported missing.

“When a tragedy like this occurs, it impacts not only the Cavalier family but also the entire Richland Two family. Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy,” Richland Northeast Principal Mark Sims said in a statement to parents and employees. “On behalf of all of the students and employees at Richland Northeast High , I extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Sanaa’s family. Sanaa will be missed by her friends and teachers and will always be part of the Cavalier family.”

Police are looking for Treveon Jamar Nelson, 18, who is wanted on a kidnapping charge. Another person, whom police described as a juvenile, has been arrested, charged with kidnapping and is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, The State previously reported.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Nelson, or knows where he could be, to asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Neither of the two people suspected of being involved with Amenhotep’s kidnapping have been students in Richland 2, spokeswoman Libby Roof confirmed.

School officials said counselors would be available to help students deal with the trauma of losing a classmate, according to the statement.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and extend our heartfelt sympathy to those who love and care about Sanaa, especially her parents and family,” Richland 2 Principal Baron Davis said in the statement. “Many people have been affected by her disappearance and passing. Please know that counselors are available to help students and employees cope with their feelings about this tragedy.”