Sanborn Central students win $12K prize package for work on solving combine fires

Feb. 9—FORESTBURG — Seven students surrounded a classroom table with not much more than a battery, a mini lightbulb and a sensor.

With it is an idea that has earned Sanborn Central School District a statewide honor and a hope to make farming safer forever.

Kayla Olson-VanWinkle's environmental sciences class, composed of all juniors, is developing a method for farm equipment such as combines to have an early fire detection system. The coursework is part of

Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow annual competition

that awards prizes for students showing their abilities in "how innovation on a community level can be used to build a better future."

"They might be onto a million-dollar idea," said Sanborn Central Superintendent Corey Flatten. "They found a problem and are developing a solution that scientists and all these other people have omitted over the years. It's really cool."

Earlier this school year, Olson-VanWinkle received an email that outlined Samsung's contest.

Students looked for a problem in the community and, considering the timing of the season, decided many agriculture producers too often deal with fires in farm equipment.

"When we were doing this it was harvest season, so that's what we thought of to work on," Payton Uecker said.

According to a study by John Shutske, University of Wisconsin professor and agricultural safety and health specialist, U.S. farmers see $20 million in property losses annually from combine and tractor fires, and that doesn't account for lost time and crops.

"The fires also cause 40 to 50 serious injuries each year, and occasionally a person is killed because of a farm machinery fire," Shutske told

agriculture.com about his study.

The class decided a sprinkler system within equipment was unfeasible, but finding a way to install a photoelectric sensor was likely doable. The first step in the Samsung contest was to answer in detail three questions about their problem and how to solve it.

"We knew when we started this we wouldn't be able to necessarily put out a combine fire because they are so big and powerful, so we changed to early detection," student Bryce Larson said.

Then, Larson went into explaining how the student's prototype on the table works, showing off the Amazon-purchased sensor and a mirror-like rectangle.

"When the light between them is interrupted, that's when it senses something is wrong," Larson said, comparing the idea to a garage-door opener. "This hopefully will detect the light or smoke from a fire."

He also said there was significant time spent ensuring that nothing like this has been created, which is surprising considering the size of companies like John Deere and CNH Industrial. Sure, a temperature gauge is on every dashboard, but there's "nothing to detect that a fire is going on in a combine," Larson said.

Part of the information gathering was surveying farmers about equipment fires. The school shared questions on social media and received 53 responses that showed 44% of respondents had been impacted by equipment fires and 26% of those people had lost crops as well.

Additionally, the students and Olson-VanWinkle emphasized rural areas are reliant on volunteer firefighters, many of whom are farmers themselves.

"So they have to leave, go to town and get the fire trucks and go to the fire," said Olson-VanWinkle, who grew up on a farm just a few miles from Sanborn Central School. "That increases response time."

Not only was Sanborn Central's idea named a state finalist in the competition, the class learned in late January it was the state winner. That earned the school a $12,000 prize package, which includes technology equipment.

The group is now working to further develop their idea and needs to make a three-minute video to send to Samsung by March 7 that highlights the work of their project. They also meet weekly via Zoom with a representative from Samsung.

The idea is turning into action.

Ten of the 50 state finalists get a trip to Washington, D.C. and earn $50,000. There, they would pitch their idea in hopes to be the overall winner, which gets a $100,000 prize package.

In addition to Larson and Uecker, other students in the class are Caleb Kneen; Evan Easton; Erick Melendez; Kaleb Hohn; and Randy Bitterman. They all are involved in agriculture in some way and will be turning their full attention in this course to the Samsung project.

Olson-VanWinkle acknowledged the students are excelling in many phases in life, including education, athletics, band, choir and FFA, and they play large roles on family farm operations.

"So for them to do this and do it so well is just awesome," she said.

Added Flatten: "The school is proud and the community is proud of those boys. And, it's something related to the agriculture sector, which is a big part of this school. It tied in very well to the class and our community."