Sanbornton man, 79, gets suspended jail sentence for voting twice in 2018 election

Apr. 7—A 79-year-old Sanbornton man received a suspended jail sentence and a fine after pleading guilty on Wednesday in Belknap County Superior Court to a felony for voting in more than one state in the 2018 election.

Edward Amirault, Sr., who also has a home in Weymouth, Mass., voted in New Hampshire by absentee ballot in September, 2018, and later cast a ballot in Massachusetts in the same election, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Authorities said Amirault "knowingly" voted in both places. As a consequence of his conviction, his right to vote in New Hampshire was terminated, the news release said.

Amirault was sentenced to 180 days at the Belknap County House of Corrections, suspended for two years on the condition of good behavior. The court also ordered Amirault to pay a $4,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.