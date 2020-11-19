The Sanchaya Launches Island Oasis Getaway with Private Jet

All-inclusive and All Exclusive: Set Off in a Private Jet to The Sanchaya with This Exclusive IDR 1.25 Billion Luxury Travel Experience.

BINTAN ISLAND, Indonesia, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sanchaya, a 5-star beachfront estate with a boutique collection of luxury villas on Bintan Island, has unveiled its exquisite 'A Royal Escape - Travel Like a Sultan' all-inclusive travel offer.

Your Beachfront Private Residence (PRNewsfoto/The Sanchaya)

Stylish living room with magnificent ocean views (PRNewsfoto/THE SANCHAYA BINTAN)

Vanda Villa Bedroom (PRNewsfoto/THE SANCHAYA BINTAN)

White sandy beaches (PRNewsfoto/The Sanchaya)

The uber-luxury deal combines the exceptional service standards and pristine surroundings of The Sanchaya with incredible experiences, including a return private jet charter from Jakarta and unforgettable money-can't-buy moments.

The ultimate playground for high-society, Hollywood celebrities and heads of state The Sanchaya, is one of Indonesia's best-hidden gems — offering a refined and discreet retreat for those looking to escape the bustle of the city. With zero traffic the secluded isle of Bintan boasts untouched white Maldivian powdery beaches that guests can exclusively call their own as they sample world renowned wines and delicacies under the stars.

"This year, the experience of travelling is more precious than ever before. The Sanchaya's new luxury offer allows guests to indulge in memories worth making. With its exceptional natural beauty and daily flights from Indonesia's urban centres, Bintan Island is the perfect location for discerning families and small groups of friends looking to enjoy true Art de Vivre," said Magnus Olovson, General Manager, The Sanchaya.

Located on Lagoi Bay, The Sanchaya features 29 villas and suites and a colonial-inspired private residence. Those who book the 'Royal Escape' will enjoy the timeless elegance of the spectacular beachfront four-bedroom Vanda Villa, which is fitted with luxury facilities and amenities including 464 thread count Egyptian cotton sheets.

From pick-up to departure, guests do it all in style with a private limousine airport transfer, private chartered jet and private chauffeured resort transfers. Once at the property, The Sanchaya offers fantastic experiences for guests, from evening stargazing around a bonfire to intimate popcorn movie nights for the entire family.

Those seeking a wellness retreat will find bliss and happiness at The Sanchaya Spa, where guests enjoy selected indulgence treatments and unlimited massages on Saturday. Guests can also reserve daily private yoga sessions or hit the greens with unlimited 18-hole games at one of Asia's best golf club.

When it comes to wining and dining, The Sanchaya offers boundless culinary experiences. Travellers looking to make memories together will enjoy in-villa breakfasts, partake in an exclusive beachfront BBQ dinner, and delight in a family-style in-villa dinner served by The Sanchaya's esteemed chefs. The 'Royal Escape' also includes lavish lunches and dinners with unlimited discovery wine selections by the estate's Sommelier.

Beyond its luxe setting, The Sanchaya holds the highest COVID-19 CHSE health protocol certificate in Indonesia and is one of the only domestic holiday destinations designated as a green zone area. In addition to Bintan Island's stringent protocols, The Sanchaya has gone above and beyond in its health and safety measures to ensure a safe setting for guests. From PCR-tested private staff, regular disinfection of frequent touch-points to social distancing standards and temperature and health checks for staff, guests can enjoy their holiday with peace of mind at The Sanchaya.

The 'Royal Escape' is available for domestic travel as of today. For a full list of inclusions starting from IDR 275,000,000++ please contact sales@thesanchaya.com

About The Sanchaya:

The Sanchaya is located on the Indonesian island of Bintan, less than an hour from Singapore. Set on the pristine sands of Lagoi Bay, The Sanchaya's 5-star boutique estate boasts an exquisite collection of 29 villas and suites, a stunning private residence, two on-site restaurants, a bar and decanter, an estate sommelier, and The Sanchaya Spa.

Media Contact:

Vandani K. Putri

vanda@thesanchaya.com

+62-770-692200

SOURCE The Sanchaya