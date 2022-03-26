Sanctioned oligarchs, families fleeing, small business owners taking up arms — a month on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, here's a look at what has happened so far

Sanctioned oligarchs, families fleeing, small business owners taking up arms — a month on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, here's a look at what has happened so far
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Tabahriti
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

  • Russian troops invaded Ukraine in the early hours of February 24.

  • A series of sweeping global sanctions targeted Russian billionaires, known as oligarchs.

  • Business owners, families, and students fled to neighboring countries to find refuge.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, launching the large-scale and unprovoked attack that had been feared for weeks.

Insider has extensively reported on the conflict, from the debunked claims Russian President Vladimir Putin used to try and justify his decision to invade Ukraine to the US accusing Russia of war crimes for "indiscriminate attacks" on civilians and "other atrocities."

The crisis has led to small business owners across Ukraine fleeing their homes to seek safety, while Russian oligarchs have been targeted by Western countries' sanctions in a bid to put pressure on Putin.

Insider reflects on the implications this has had for citizens in both countries, as well as their businesses.

The human cost

Thousands of Ukrainians have escaped to neighboring countries after navigating packed train stations and hours-long traffic jams.

Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary-general, said in a statement on the day of attack: "After weeks of escalation, a Russian invasion that is likely to lead to the most horrific consequences for human lives and human rights has begun."

Families took shelter in subway stations, some fled taking their most precious belongings, including pets, in some cases. Meanwhile, African students fleeing the conflict encountered resistance and were prevented from crossing to Poland due to an apparent "Ukrainians first" policy.

A transgender man escaped Russia's invasion and painted his nails "violet and wore Mom's shirt to look more girly," he told Insider's Bethany Dawson.

Videos of anti-war protests in Russia taking place in St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, and other cities emerged a day after the attack.

Russian journalist Oksana Baulina died after a rocket strike on a shopping center in Kyiv, while an American journalist was shot while covering the conflict.

Consequences such as higher foods prices, gas prices spikes, and higher inflation, which is affecting interest rates on mortgages and credit cards, are other global consequences resulting from the conflict.

Citizens previously told Insider they would not hesitate to take up arms. Taras Ivanyshyn, the owner of a construction business in a town near Kyiv, said that his family were armed with rifles for self-defense purposes.

Isolating Russia

Corporations pull out

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in a bid to stop Putin's war. The sanctions have forced businesses to pull out operations from Russia, including airlines, retailers, and tech giants.

Companies like H&M Group, Adidas, ExxonMobil, Spotify, and Apple have all suspended operations in the country. In some cases, like McDonald's, the company announced it was suspending its operations there, but legal agreements make it hard for the company to enforce closures at franchise stores.

Another significant sanction was the closure of airspace to Russian flights, to which Putin responded with retaliatory action. The move has prolonged flight times for several destinations, such as British Airways, adding one hour of flight time to the India to London route, while Aeroflot added three hours from Serbia to Moscow.

Sanctioning oligarchs

Russia's richest men, known as oligarchs, have been targeted by Western sanctions. Authorities have sanctioned some of the wealthiest oligarchs including Roman Abramovich, Alexei Mordashov, and Alisher Usmanov.

Abramovich is the owner of Chelsea FC and owns two superyachts worth more than $1 billion combined. Mordashov is thought to be Russia's third-richest person, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Usmanov reportedly transferred his assets to trusts before sanctions hit him, and doesn't own them any more. The UK government said on March 3 that Usmanov owns mansions worth tens of millions of dollars in the country.

Per Daniel Treisman, a professor of political science at the University of California, Russian oligarchs have been targeted by sanctions but other influential individuals are also of concern.

The country's elite security figures "are called the siloviki," so he coined the term silovarch to refer to these oligarchs who were siloviki. "Since then, they have become more and more dominant in Russian big business."

Meanwhile, some of the world's most expensive superyachts hang in the balance. While the Russian oligarchs are still technically responsible for the yachts, if European authorities do not take responsibility for the yachts' care they will quickly waste away.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia sanctions: What happens to seized Russian assets?

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details how the U.S. government is moving to seize assets of Russian oligarchs on the sanctions list.

  • Russian oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

    Turkey has strongly criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine but opposes sanctions imposed by its NATO allies on principle. "If Russian oligarchs ... or any Russian citizens want to visit Turkey of course they can," Cavusoglu said in response to a question at the Doha Forum international conference.

  • Pentagon: Russia has lost partial control of first captured Ukrainian city

    Russian forces are no longer in full control of Kherson, the first Ukrainian city Kremlin troops captured as part of its invasion into the country, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday."We've seen reports of resistance there in areas that were previously reported to be in Russian control," the official told reporters. "We can't corroborate exactly who is in control of Kherson, but the point is it doesn't appear to be as solidly in Russian...

  • Former Maine gov candidate in custody on child porn charges

    A former gubernatorial candidate in Maine remained held on $50,000 bail Saturday after his arrest on charges of possession of child pornography. Officials with the Hancock County Jail said Eliot Cutler was still in custody. The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Cutler without incident on Friday at a home he and his wife share in Brooklin, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) from Portland.

  • NATO deputy on Putin, chemical weapons, nuclear

    NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana says that President Vladimir Putin's month-old "barbaric war" against Ukraine is a war he cannot win. (March 26)

  • LETTER: Trump the most corrupt president ever

    If you elect Republicans in the majority in November, get ready for numerous more years of corruption and coverup.

  • Ukraine says Russian general killed in the war

    The Ukraine defense ministry reported that another Russian general has been killed in the war. "Yakov Rezantsev is the second Russian lieutenant general to die in the war against Ukraine," the ministry tweeted Friday. "This is becoming a typical track-record of Russian generals. #DeadRussianGenerals."Lt. Gen Yakov Rezantsev is said to have been killed during a Ukrainian strike on the Chornobaivka airbase near Kherson, Ukraine, BBC reported.The...

  • Take a closer look at Russian oligarch's $700 million superyacht that is one of the largest in the world

    The yacht was once docked in New York and is now seemingly on the run from UK sanctions.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Missiles strike city near Polish border during Joe Biden's Warsaw visit

    Putin faces do-or-die moment as first month ends in stalemate French forces could help evacuate 100,000 civilians from Mariupol Russian soldier runs over his commander with tank Russia ramps up plans to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine Analysis: Britain's 'FBI' takes on Putin's cronies – and loses

  • Ukrainian Troops Claim Seventh Russian General as Russia Bombs Lviv

    Wikimedia CommonsA seventh Russian general has died in Ukraine, the latest casualty as Russia struggles to maintain its offense in its month-long war against its eastern neighbor.Lt. Gen. Yakov Rezantsev was killed in a strike at the Chornobaivka airbase near the city of Kherson, according to the BBC. He is the second lieutenant general to die during the war and the second to die at the base, which is being used as a command post; Lt. Gen. Andrei Mordvichev was also killed there last week.Ukrain

  • 'Phony Populist' Ginni Thomas Skewered For Attacking Democratic 'Elites'

    MSNBC's Joe Scarborough attacks her dig as “indicative of how the Republican Party plays victim, how they try to play this phony populist game.”

  • Ukraine says it's killed one of Russia's top generals in Ukraine

    Rezantsev is believed to be the seventh general to have died since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and one of the highest-ranking.

  • Clarence Thomas' wife told Mark Meadows that 'the Biden crime family' and 'ballot fraud co-conspirators' would be 'living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition,' texts show

    Ginni Thomas pushed QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theories and strategized about ways to overturn the 2020 election 'Heist' in texts with Mark Meadows.

  • White House to announce second COVID-19 booster for older Americans: report

    The Biden administration will be giving elderly Americans a second COVID-19 booster shot, multiple people familiar with the plan told The New York Times.Those above the age of 50 will be able to get a second booster of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.However, multiple issues complicate the plan as the administration has to calculate when the next COVID-19 wave could hit the U.S., sources told the Times. The administration will...

  • Marie Yovanovitch says it will take a 'concentrated effort over a number of years' to undo the 'damage' that Mike Pompeo did to the State Department

    Pompeo "presided over the hollowing out of a great institution," Yovanovitch told Insider in a wide-ranging interview.

  • Russia signals scaled-back war aims as Ukraine advances

    STORY: Ukrainian forces went on the offense against Russian soldiers on Friday, recapturing towns on the outskirts of the embattled capital, Kyiv.And one month after Russia sent a massive invasion force into Ukraine, expecting a rapid victory, Moscow signaled it was scaling back its military ambitions.The Russian defense ministry announced the first phase of what Russia calls its “special military operation” was complete and that it would focus on completely, quote, “liberating” eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region. Its forces remained bogged down, harried and ambushed by Ukrainian defenders, and so far unable to claim a single major strategic objective… and now, in some places, may be forced into a retreat.A British intelligence report described, quote, "Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 km east of Kyiv." One Ukrainian soldier on the frontline in Bucha, about 16 miles from the capital, who gave only the name Andriy, said he enlisted immediately after Russia’s invasion began a month ago. "I told my wife to grab the children and to hide in the basement, and I went to the drafting station and joined my (army) unit straight away. And the next day from the army base we moved to the frontline. My wife and children were under occupation for two weeks, but then they managed to escape through a humanitarian corridor." Ukraine's armed forces chief of staff said Russia was still trying to resume offensives to capture the cities of Chernihiv, Sumy, Mariupol and Kharkiv. Battlelines near Kyiv have been frozen for weeks. Failing to capture any major cities, the Russians have instead been encircling them, laying waste to residential areas and driving around a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes. Natalia Stern, a refugee from the southern port city of Odesa who is currently in Romania, had this to say Friday: "Support. We need support. We believe in ourselves - and believe strongly. Please, support us and our children. A huge thanks for you all in advance."

  • The Russian crew aboard Putin’s suspected superyacht have abandoned their jobs on the $700 million boat

    The $700 million "Scheherazade," which is linked to Putin, is now under investigation after being abandoned by its Russian crew.

  • Biden says Putin thought his Ukraine invasion would divide NATO, but it has done the opposite

    ‘He didn’t think we could sustain this cohesion,’ the U.S. president says of his Russian opposite number during a news conference at NATO headquarters.

  • What is Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever as woman diagnosed with Ebola-like disease in UK

    A woman in the UK is being treated for Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever after travelling to central Asia. It is a viral haemorrhagic fever usually transmitted by ticks, but can also be contracted through contact with viraemic animal tissues - where the virus has entered the bloodstream. The diagnosis marks the third known case of the fever in the UK, with prior cases reported in 2012 and 2014, neither of which spread.

  • Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees

    President Joe Biden on Saturday marveled at the spirit and resolve of Ukrainian refugees in the aftermath of Russia’s deadly invasion as he embraced mothers and children and promised enduring support from Western powers. Biden, while in Poland's capital, listened intently as children described the perilous flight from neighboring Ukraine with their parents.