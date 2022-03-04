Sanctioned Russian Billionaire’s Yacht Detained by Italian Cops

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Maloney and Devon Pendleton
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexei Mordashov
    Russian businessman
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- The superyacht of sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov was detained by Italian authorities late Friday in the coastal city of Imperia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Police seized the yacht, the Lady M, “in compliance with the recent EU sanctions,” Ferdinando Giugliano, media adviser to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said Friday on Twitter.

The 65.5-meter (215-foot) yacht had been moored in the Ligurian city since the beginning of the month, according to maritime data collected by Bloomberg.

Read more: Seizing Superyachts of Russia’s Elite Is Harder Than It Sounds

The Lady M is the latest asset to be taken over by European Union authorities following sanctions placed on six billionaires Monday. Under the sanctions, individuals are barred from moving their property. The Amore Vero, a yacht belonging to another sanctioned Russian, Igor Sechin, was blocked from leaving the Cote D’Azur by French customs officials on Thursday.

Authorities around the world are ratcheting up the pressure on Russia’s elite following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Many of its richest citizens are perceived as close to Vladimir Putin and sanctions have become the tool used by regulators to apply heat to the Russian president and the country’s economy.

The 20 Russians ranked among the world’s 500 richest people on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index have lost almost $100 billion -- or 28% of their collective net worth -- this year. That’s almost certainly an understatement, since the Russian stock market has been closed for days.

Mordashov, 56, made his fortune from steel, and is now the fourth-richest Russian with a net worth of $20.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg index. An economist by training, he bought up workers’ shares of his employer, Severstal, during its post-Soviet privatization in the mid-1990s. He’s since diversified both within Russia and abroad with investments in retail, telecom and gold mines.

He’s also the largest shareholder in German tourism company, TUI AG, whose supervisory board he resigned from this week in the wake of sanctions.

Read more: Sanctioned Tycoon Mordashov Has Careful Plans Ripped Apart

Lady M was built in 2013 by U.S.-based Palmer Johnson Yachts and designed by Italian naval architecture firm Nuvolari Lenard. It can accommodate 12 guests and 14 crew members.

Quantum Blue, a yacht belonging to Sergey Galitskiy, founder of Russian food retailer Magnit, left Monaco on Thursday. Galitskiy has not been sanctioned.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany seizes Russian billionaire's yacht

    STORY: German authorities have seized a nearly $600 million luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov.That's according to Forbes.The EU imposed sanctions on the Russian tycoon and metals magnate as well as 25 other prominent people for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a decision published in the EU's official journal.The more-than-500-foot Dilbar superyacht was taken in the northern port of Hamburg. The vessel, which is the largest motor yacht in the world by gross tonnage, had been undergoing a refit in the shipyards of Blohm + Voss, according to Forbes, adding that the German government had frozen the asset.No one at Germany's General Customs Office was available to comment and a representative for Usmanov said they had no confirmation of the move. Separately on Thursday, French authorities took control of a yacht they said belonged to a company whose main shareholder is Rosneft boss Igor Sechin.He's a close Putin ally. A spokesperson for the boat's management company said the vessel had no connection to Sechin.

  • Talkdesk Prepares for U.S. Initial Public Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Talkdesk Inc., a maker of cloud-based customer-service software, is preparing for a U.S. initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale for Xi JinpingWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian

  • China's Tencent to reduce transaction fees on WeChat payments for SMEs

    Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd will reduce transaction fees for small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system by 10%, the company said in a statement on Thursday. In order to qualify for the reduction, merchants must meet classification standards for small and medium-sized businesses by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. On Wednesday, Ele.me, the food delivery service run by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, announced it would reduce its commission fees for merchants in areas affected by COVID-19.

  • Doctors urge people 45 and older to get screened for colorectal cancer

    Dress in Blue Day kicks off Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month as doctor are urging people 45 years old and older to get their screenings.

  • Natural gas remains lower after EIA reports weekly storage withdrawal

    The Energy Information Administration on Thursday said 139 billion cubic feet of natural gas was withdrawn from storage in the week ended, Feb. 25, a figure largely in line with expectations. The Platts survey of analysts by S&P Global Commodity Insights had forecast a withdrawal of 137 billion cubic feet. Natural-gas futures remained lower after the data, with the most actively traded May contract down 2% at $4.691 per million British thermal units.

  • Fmr. Russian Ambassador & Russia Expert Break Down Ukraine Crisis

    As Russia escalates its unprovoked and unjustified assault on Ukraine, John Heilemann discusses the crisis – and its far-reaching implications for Europe, Joe Biden's presidency, Vladimir Putin's place in history, and the global security writ large - with former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe. They unpack Putin’s miscalculations regarding the strength of the NATO alliance, why his real war is with the West, the extent of Russian opposition to the invasion, as well as what’s at stake for an already shaky international order. They also marvel at how elements of both the American right and left have improbably become full-fledged Putin apologists and even Putin admirers.

  • Russia disputes widespread belief that its military initiated agonizing incident at Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex

    U.S. Embassy tweets that incident may have represented a war crime on Russia's part, but State Department distances itself from that characterization.

  • State Department pushes Ukraine to free U.S. detainees in Kyiv

    The State Department is asking the Ukrainian government to release Americans held in pre-trial detention in Kyiv, fearing for their safety as Russian forces continue their assault on the capital, Axios has learned.Why it matters: With conditions growing more desperate by the day, any way out for these Americans is highly uncertain. Two former Marines the U.S. has said are wrongfully detained in Russia may also face additional danger as tensions with Moscow spiral.Get market news worthy of your t

  • Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support Russian sanctions even if energy prices jump, poll finds

    Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support Russian sanctions even if energy prices jump, poll finds

  • UK wants to stop Russians using its courts to silence critics

    LONDON (Reuters) -The British government will soon put forward proposals to stop Russian oligarchs using Britain's court system to sue those seeking to shine a light on corruption, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday. In recent years, London courts have been used by Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven to successfully sue a former British spy using data protection laws, and Roman Abramovich settled a case with the author of a book by a Reuters journalist that claimed he was directed to buy Chelsea soccer club by Putin.

  • Ukrainians say hackers used local government sites to spread fake 'capitulation' news

    Ukrainian officials say hackers have broken into local government websites to spread false reports that Kyiv had capitulated and signed a peace treaty with Moscow. In a message https://twitter.com/dsszzi/status/1499421451253911556 posted to Twitter, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection said that an undisclosed number of official websites of "regional authorities and local governments" had been hijacked and used to spread "lies" about a deal to end the fighting prompted by Russia's invasion. Authorities in Kyiv have repeatedly moved quickly to debunk what they describe as Russian fabrications about the conflict.

  • Russian officials call Arctic Council boycott 'regrettable'

    Russian Arctic officials questioned on Friday the decision of their peers on the Arctic Council to boycott future talks held in Russia, calling their actions "regrettable." On Thursday, the Arctic Council's seven other member countries - Canada, Finland, Denmark, the United States, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden - condemned Moscow's "flagrant violation" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In response, they announced they would skip planned meetings in Russia, which currently holds the council's rotating chairmanship, and put all work on pause indefinitely.

  • Russia's richest man, Alexei Mordashov, transferred control of a $1.1 billion stake in a mining company to his wife, filing shows

    The Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov also stepped down as a director at Nordgold and from the board of the travel firm TUI on Tuesday.

  • Samsung Elec says shipments to Russia suspended, donating $6 million in aid

    Samsung Electronics said on Saturday shipments to Russia have been suspended "due to current geopolitical developments." Samsung Electronics is No. 1 in handsets in Russia with 30% market share as of the fourth quarter of 2021, ahead of Xiaomi's 23% and Apple's 13% respectively, according to data provider Counterpoint. Brands such as smartphone rival Apple, Nike and IKEA have stopped sales, distanced themselves or paused business in Russia as the country has been hit with sanctions and international criticism for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Chevron (CVX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Does Chevron (CVX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Italy seizes yacht owned by Russian oligarch Mordashov -source

    Italian police have seized a yacht owned by Alexey Mordashov, the richest man in Russia before being blacklisted this week by the European Union following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The 65-metre (215-ft) "Lady M" was impounded in the northern Italian port of Imperia, the source said. A second yacht owned by Gennady Timchenko, another billionaire who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also blocked in Imperia and will be sequestered shortly, the source added.

  • Foreign minister accuses Russian soldiers of rape in Ukrainian cities

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Russian soldiers had committed rape in Ukrainian cities. "When bombs fall on your cities, when soldiers rape women in the occupied cities - and we have numerous cases of, unfortunately, when Russian soldiers rape women in Ukrainian cities - it's difficult, of course, to speak about the efficiency of international law," Kuleba told an event at Chatham House in London.

  • Macron fears 'worst is yet to come' from Putin after tense phone call

    French President Emmanuel Macron said he’s convinced the "worst is yet to come" from Russian President Vladimir Putin after a tense 90-minute call between the two leaders Thursday about the war in Ukraine, according to reports.

  • Nuclear Chief Says His Trip to Iran May ‘Pave Way’ for Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the world’s atomic watchdog said his trip on Saturday to Tehran could “pave the way” to reviving the Iranian nuclear deal, an agreement that would return the country’s oil exports to global markets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets I

  • Venezuela February inflation was lowest since 2014

    Venezuela's rate of consumer price inflation continued to fall in February to 2.9%, the lowest figure in eight years, the central bank said on Friday. The government of President Nicolas Maduro has been making cuts to spending in the bolivar currency since the second half of last year in an effort to stabilize the bolivar-to-dollar exchange rate and reduce inflation. Maduro on Thursday announced a jump in the monthly minimum wage to the equivalent of $29, from $1.60 previously.