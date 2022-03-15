Sanctioned Russian oligarch steps down from board of BASF's oil joint venture

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks on an oil field in Emlichheim
BERLIN (Reuters) - German oil company Wintershall Dea AG said on Tuesday Russian oligarch German Khan, who was listed in the European Union's latest group of sanctioned individuals with ties to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, was stepping down from its board.

Wintershall Dea said its business activities would be unaffected by the move but it was examining whether LetterOne's shareholding would be affected. Wintershall Dea is a joint venture of German chemicals giant BASF and LetterOne, the holding company controlled by Russian oligarch Mikail Fridman, who is also linked to Putin.

"No confidential information regarding Supervisory Board topics will be shared with German Khan any longer," Wintershall Dea said in a statement.

"With regard to the most recent inclusion of German Khan to EU and UK sanctions lists, it is being examined whether this has further consequences for LetterOne as shareholder of Wintershall Dea AG," it added. "As a matter of precaution, all payments to LetterOne will be stopped for the time being."

Announcing the sanctions, the EU described Khan as "believed to be one of the most influential persons in Russia" who, like Fridman, "maintains a close relationship with Vladimir Putin and continues to trade significant favours with him."

Wintershall Dea, which has had a large oil and gas exploitation business in Russia, was also a major financial backer of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was blocked from going into operation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Chris Reese and Will Dunham)

    The European Union leveled sanctions against Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club, on Tuesday.

    Sberbank has been developing its non-financial businesses, such as e-commerce, technology and cloud services, in an attempt to combat shrinking margins, a process it looks determined to continue even as sanctions shutter its operations elsewhere. The lender quit almost all its European markets earlier this month, blaming big cash outflows and threats to its staff and property, a move that seemed inevitable after the European Central Bank ordered the closure of its European arm. In partnership with electronics retailer M.Video, Sberbank has started selling the televisions, which use the bank's virtual assistant software and offer services such as online streaming and food delivery from its digital ecosystem.

    A worsening in microchip supply conditions triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine will prompt carmaker Stellantis to slow operations at its key Melfi plant in Italy next month, trade unions said on Tuesday. Ukraine is a key exporter of neon gas, which is needed to produce already scarce automotive microchips, while Moscow's invasion is also disrupting transport routes. "The company has made it clear that ... in recent weeks, the dramatic situation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with those territories as leading producers of raw material to produce microchips, makes any kind of production planning harder and harder," metalworker unions said in a joint statement after meeting the company.

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the oil market, U.S. shale producers—financially fit again and egged on by investors looking for more commodity exposure—had been exiting their price hedges for months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks i

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is part of a consortium that’s in talks to take information services company Nielsen Holdings PLC private, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vlad

    Whilst the royals are traditionally meant to stay politically neutral, it didn't stop the Duchess of Cambridge from showing solidarity with Ukraine via her jewellery choices.

    A flood of U.S. companies have announced plans to suspend, close or curtail activities in Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, but one prominent conglomerate seems to be operating on a business-as-usual basis.

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

    In May 2020, Musk vowed he would “own no house.” But in March 2022, he said Tesla and SpaceX are feeling inflation, and “it is generally better to own physical things like a home.”

    With Shenzhen under a week's lockdown, the supply chain crisis will worse and inflation is likely to rise, just as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike interest rates.

    US gas prices have hit an average of $4.32 a gallon since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

    Foxconn's suspension of operations in Shenzhen threatens to exacerbate global supply-chain disruptions, including the production of iPhones.

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Puti

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s descent slowed after Russian President Vladimir Putin cast doubt on the success of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineFutures in New York

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

    While Tesla aficionados can celebrate not having to pay for pricey gas, they won’t entirely dodge massive bills. Already, last week, Tesla raised prices of some models in the US and China by more than $1,000 and $1,500 respectively. Musk added that Tesla was “not alone” in its struggles to contain price pressures, referring to an article saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008.

    Intel has picked Germany as the site for a huge new chipmaking complex, giving the first details of a $88 billion investment drive across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on imports and ease a supply crunch for manufacturers. The plan is the latest big investment announcement by a major semiconductor maker as the industry tries to catch up with a boom in demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars, though there will be no quick fix as the new German plants won't come online until 2027. The U.S. chipmaker is spreading its investments in Europe around half a dozen countries, including boosting its existing factory in Ireland, setting up a design and research facility in France, and a packaging and assembly site in Italy.