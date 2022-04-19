  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sanctioned Russian tycoon publicly rips Putin's 'crazy war' in Ukraine and calls those who support the invasion 'morons'

Rebecca Cohen
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Oleg Tinkov
    Russian businessman and investor
Russian banking tycoon Oleg Tinkov
Russian banking tycoon Oleg Tinkov in 2019OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

  • A sanctioned Russian millionaire ripped Putin's "crazy war" in Ukraine on Tuesday.

  • Oleg Tinkov called Russians who support the war with the "Z" symbol "morons" in an Instagram post that also criticized the military.

  • Tinkov, the founder of Tinkoff Bank, was personally sanctioned by the UK on March 24.

Sanctioned Russian millionaire Oleg Tinkov ripped Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, a rare public criticism by a Russian elite.

"I don't see ANY beneficiary of this crazy war! Innocent people and soldiers are dying," Tinkov in an Instagram post shared Tuesday,

He said that Russian generals are realizing they have a "shitty army."

"And how will the army be good, if everything else in the country is shit and mired in [nepotism] and servility?" he said.

Tinkov also said those who support Putin's invasion of Ukraine by sharing the "Z" symbol that was emblazoned on invading Russian tanks are "morons."

"90% of Russians are AGAINST this war!" Tinkov said.

He then called on the "collective West" to "please give Mr.Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre."

Tinkov was personally sanctioned by the UK on March 24, causing his assets to be immediately frozen.

He is the founder of Tinkoff Bank, which is the only Russian bank that allows money to flow in and out of Russia from Western countries since the start of the war, Insider previously reported.

Business has reportedly increased for the bank as it is the only Russian bank that hasn't been sanctioned.

Russia has said that anyone, including business leaders, who criticizes the war will be prosecuted.

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Delegate protests over Russia to upstage G20 meeting

    Western nations are preparing to stage coordinated walk-outs and other diplomatic snubs to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Wednesday's meeting of G20 finance ministers in Washington, their officials said. While some in Western capitals argue that Russia's actions should mean it is excluded from global meetings altogether, that is not a view shared by others in the Group of 20 big economies, including notably China. Moscow confirmed on Tuesday Finance Minister Anton Siluanov would lead Russia's delegation at the talks despite repeated protestations by Western diplomats that it could not go ahead as usual during a war in which thousands of civilians have died.

  • Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Slams Tucker Carlson, Brian Stelter and Everyone in Between

    @Jack says he's just "holding up a mirror" to the mainstream press

  • Russia faces first foreign default since 1918 – here's how it could complicate Putin's ability to wage war in Ukraine

    Replacing ships like the Moskva will be pricey. The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet recently sank after suffering damage. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via APRussia may be on the cusp of its first default on its foreign debt since the Bolsheviks ousted Czar Nicholas II a century ago. On April 14, 2022, Moody’s Investors Service warned the country’s decision to make payments on dollar-issued debt in rubles would constitute a default because it violates the terms of the contract. A 3

  • The three biggest factors that determine property prices in your town

    There are three criteria which dictate the average house prices in towns in England and Wales.

  • Ukraine says 'Battle of Donbas' has begun, Russia pushing in east

    Ukraine's army has been bracing for a new Russian assault on its eastern flank since Moscow withdrew its forces from near Kyiv and from Ukraine's north late last month in order to focus on an assault in the Ukrainian region of Donbas. "We can now say that Russian forces have started the battle of the Donbas, for which they have long prepared," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

  • Russia launches full-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine, declares 'another stage' of invasion has started

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Tuesday that Moscow is beginning the next stage of its invasion of Ukraine as reports are emerging that the Russian military is conducting a full-scale offensive in the country’s east.

  • Recession fears and the stock market — is it too late to play defense?

    Recession fears are on the rise as the Fed gears up to fight inflation. Stock-market investors are already playing defense.

  • New Zealand imposes new sanctions on Russian banks

    New Zealand unveiled new sanctions on Tuesday targeting Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, in its response to the invasion of Ukraine. "We are deeply concerned at the reports of brutality from Russian forces," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement after the measures were announced. "New Zealand continues to condemn Putin’s war and supports the International Criminal Court’s investigations into the atrocities committed against the citizens of Ukraine."

  • President calls on Moldovans to shun Russian ribbon on May 9

    Moldova's president called on Tuesday for people and opposition politicians to refrain from using Russian symbols during May 9 celebrations to mark victory in World War Two because Russian troops were killing civilians in Ukraine. "It is impossible to combine in the same symbol the memory of lives given for peace and the current inhumane war," President Maia Sandu told a briefing. In 2020, the pro-Western Sandu won election against her pro-Russian predecessor Igor Dodon, but his allies still hold influence in the former Soviet republic.

  • ‘We will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas,’ Hungarian foreign minister says

    Budapest says it will do ‘everything’ to ensure the safety of its energy supply

  • Poland declines to take or pay for more COVID-19 vaccines for now

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will not take or pay for more doses of COVID-19 vaccine under the European Union's supply contract, its health minister said on Tuesday, setting the stage for a legal battle with manufacturers. Poland, along with other EU members, has been receiving COVID-19 vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic under supply contracts agreed between the European Commission and vaccine makers such as BioNTech SE and Pfizer or Moderna.

  • Noam Chomsky Is Right, the U.S. Should Work to Negotiate an End to the War in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyNoam Chomsky, the esteemed linguistics professor, prolific author, and radical activist, was trending on Twitter this past weekend over comments he made about Ukraine and Russia.In an interview with Nathan Robinson at the left-wing magazine Current Affairs, Chomsky accused the United States of being willing to “fight to the last Ukrainian” rather than pursue a negotiated settlement that, however imperfect, would at least stop the bloodshe

  • The fight for the Donbas could turn the tide of war in Ukraine. Here's why Russia wants it.

    Russia has launched its military offensive in the Donbas. Why has President Vladimir Putin refocused on eastern Ukraine, and what should we expect? NBC News takes a look.

  • Putin's suspected purge of his inner circle was fueled by a misinformation bubble he created

    "He got the bad advice that he asked for, even if he didn't realize he was asking for it," an expert told Insider of Putin's culture of fear.

  • Why 'Battle For The Donbas' Is A Significant New Phase Of Russia-Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians have begun their offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine, and it could be a seismic battle.

  • Moon Knight has a brilliant Kang Easter egg that everyone missed

    Before Moon Knight premiered on Disney Plus, Marvel tempered fans’ expectations during the press tour. Those involved with production said the TV show will hardly contain any MCU Easter eggs. This is supposed to be a standalone story that doesn’t need specific Avengers references to work. The show needs tiny MCU connections though, and we … The post Moon Knight has a brilliant Kang Easter egg that everyone missed appeared first on BGR.

  • Voices: Trump just slammed a wrecking ball into Arizona’s Senate race

    The Big Lie keeps coming for Republicans in the state

  • Andreessen faces opposition on Meta's board, Blackstone bets on student housing, Blockchain.com eyes IPO

    Notable business headlines include shareholders of Facebook parent company Meta opposing the re-election of two board members ahead of its annual meeting next month, Leading global investment business Blackstone to buy American campus communities for $12.8 billion, and Blockchain.com interviewing banks for an IPO as they look to go public.

  • The Kursk tragedy: How Putin’s first public crisis changed Russia

    In August 2000, Vladimir Putin was just months into his first term as president of Russia when a crisis arose in the Barents Sea. A Russian submarine — the Kursk — had sunk following an accidental explosion, killing all but 23 soldiers on board and stranding the survivors with no means of escape. Yahoo News explains how the failed rescue and media backlash within Russia changed the way Putin dealt with the public and the press forever.

  • Easter Weather Forecast

    The rain chances continue for parts of North Texas into the evening on Easter.