What sanctions does Russia face? Here's a list by country

A woman walks past a board showing currency exchange rates of the US dollar and the euro against Russian ruble in Moscow on Feb. 22, 2022. Global sanctions have hit Russia's financial markets and individuals.

Global leaders responded to Russia's invasion of its neighbor Ukraine with sanctions aimed at crippling Moscow and President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions range from bans on banking and investments to asset freezes against Russian leaders, oligarchs and their families, as well as denied access to airports and airspace. Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system, crucial to the national and world economy, has been reduced. Some nations support the unprecedented action of removing Russia from SWIFT altogether.

What have governments done to hinder Russia from escalating violence against Ukraine? Here's a rundown.

United States

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed restrictions on Russia’s two largest banks – Public Joint Stock Co. Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank) and VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Co. (VTB) – and almost 90 financial institution subsidiaries around the world Thursday. Sanctions were imposed against Russian elites and their families, along with prohibitions regarding new debt and equity of major Russian state-owned enterprises and large privately owned financial institutions.

The Treasury Department, along with allies, targeted nearly 80% of banking assets in Russia, barring the country from the global financial system and potentially affecting Russia’s economy for years.

The White House said Friday that the administration is preparing individual sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, likely to include travel bans. On Saturday, the U.S. government and allies moved to block certain Russian banks’ access to SWIFT. Putin and Lavrov are banned from accessing any assets within reach of U.S. officials, and no one in the USA is permitted to do business with them.

Biden hits Russia's yacht-riding rich with sanctions: Will that blunt Putin's Ukraine invasion?

European Union

European Union leaders vowed Friday to freeze Putin’s assets, and foreign leaders unveiled additional sanctions Friday targeting Russian elites. The list of individuals sanctioned grew Sunday.

Story continues

The EU agreed Sunday to close airspace to Russian airlines and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a 10-point sanctions package against Russia on Thursday. It includes an asset freeze against the country’s two largest banks and blocks major Russian companies from raising finance in Britain.

Russian national airline Aeroflot was banned from flying in U.K. airspace or landing in the country’s airports. U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Friday the ban would extend to all Russian private jets.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday that Canada would impose "new and severe" sanctions on 62 individuals and entities the country deemed responsible for Russia's attack on Ukraine.

According to a news release, those sanctions include:

Restrictions on 58 Russian individuals and entities, including banks, financial elites and their families.

Sanctions on members of the Russian Security Council.

Restrictions on four Ukrainian people "for their collaboration with Russia to destabilize Ukraine."

Restrictions on exports to Russia by way of halting export permit applications and canceling valid export permits, excluding "critical medical supply chains."

Canada's first sanctions were initiated Feb. 22, when the country said it would prevent Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt and financial dealings with rebel-controlled Ukrainian territories Luhansk and Donetsk, Reuters reported. The government said it would sanction members of the Russian parliament who voted to recognize those territories as independent and two Russian state-backed banks.

Canada supports cutting some Russian banks from the SWIFT financial network, The Wall Street Journal reported.

What are sanctions? What you need to know about the crisis in Ukraine

Japan

Japan said Saturday it would cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT financial network, alongside the United States and the EU, The Wall Street Journal reported. It will also sanction Russian officials. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would freeze the assets of Putin and other Russian government officials, according to the Journal.

Those sanctions compound with ones Kishida announced Friday, including a halt on exporting military-use goods, Reuters reported.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic banned Russian airlines Friday from flying to its country and is mulling additional sanctions, Reuters reported. Prague plans to quicken its exit from two international banks set up in the Soviet era as the Finance Ministry analyzes Russian companies' access to Czech public funds, Al-Jazeera reported.

Taiwan

Premier Su Tseng-chang said Friday the nation would join “democratic countries” in sanctioning Russia, Al-Jazeera reported. She did not specify what those sanctions would be but said the country would “harshly scrutinize” exports to Russia and “coordinate” with allies for further actions.

Australia

Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced a first wave of sanctions Wednesday, imposing travel bans and financial consequences on eight members of Russia’s Security Council. Parliament implemented investment restrictions on several Russian banks.

The government moved Saturday to directly sanction Putin, members of Russia's parliament and some oligarchs.

New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday that her country's lack of an autonomous sanctions law wouldn't stop it from joining global condemnation of Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported.

New Zealand will implement travel bans on Russian government officials and other affiliated parties, ban exports to Russia's military and stop consultations between the Russian and New Zealand Foreign Ministries, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine: Global sanctions imposed against Russia over its invasion