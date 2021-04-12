After sanctions, Huawei turning to businesses less reliant on high-end U.S. tech

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies will invest more in businesses that are less reliant on advanced process techniques, it said on Monday, citing U.S. sanctions that have reduced its access to high-end semiconductors.

Huawei's rotating chairman, Eric Xu, also said the company has "no expectation" of being removed from the U.S. Entity List, which has been used to limit the flow of U.S. technology and products to Huawei and others, under the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Speaking to analysts, Xu said that the company would invest more in components for self-driving vehicles, with investment in its intelligent driving business exceeding $1 billion this year.

He also said that Huawei's global rollout of 5G telecoms networks has "exceeded expectations".

Huawei was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

Xu told a briefing that this year the company can focus on forming a clear strategy after last year's sanctions impact, which he said led some Chinese companies to stockpile three to six months of semiconductors and was the main cause of a global chip shortage.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by David Goodman and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • What’s Next for China Huarong? The Best and Worst Case Scenarios

    (Bloomberg) -- Reports of a looming restructuring at one of China’s largest bad-debt managers are prompting bondholders to ponder scenarios that not long ago would have been inconceivable.After China Huarong Asset Management Co. joined dozens of Hong Kong-listed firms in failing to publish its 2020 earnings by the March 31 deadline, Caixin attributed the delay to plans for a significant financial restructuring. With few other specifics to go on, investors have so far taken the news negatively, despite efforts by Huarong to rebuff the concerns.The company’s $300 million 3.375% bond due May 2022 now yields 14.2% -- a 11.7 percentage-point increase since the report was published -- putting it firmly in the ranks of junk. Five-year credit default swaps for one of its units more than doubled to 435.9 basis points in the period, its highest on record, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. This is a serious -- and rare -- deterioration in sentiment toward a state-owned enterprise that plays a key part of the nation’s financial markets.It’s understandable that some investors have decided to quit. SOEs are no longer granted immunity from market forces as President Xi Jinping revives an old campaign to reduce leverage in the financial system. Huarong has governance issues it is trying to address. Its former chairman was put to death earlier this year for bribery after a trial notable for its swiftness and severity.But restructuring and reform need not result in pain for bondholders. The following are some of outcomes analysts are considering:Base caseNo haircut, no Huarong International firesale: China Huarong and regulators agree the company can revive profitability without needing to force losses on bondholders. In this scenario, authorities approve a plan where the company offloads non-core and loss-making units but retains Huarong International -- the offshore unit that issues or guarantees most of its dollar bonds but is considered non-core by analysts.The parent company currently intends to keep Huarong International without changing its ownership structure or restructuring its debt, people familiar with the matter said last week. Analysts at HSBC Holdings Plc had earlier said “the possibility of debt restructuring at the Huarong International level cannot be ruled out completely.”Other candidates for sale include Huarong Securities, Huarong Leasing and Huarong Trust, according to Nicholas Yap, a credit analyst at Nomura International (HK) Ltd. China will probably prefer to honor keepwell provisions for key state-owned enterprises like Huarong, Yap wrote last week, as not doing so undermines their validity.Blue skyA quick resolution: China Huarong gets its annual report audited and published quickly, and the shares resume trading in Hong Kong. Chinese authorities could also affirm their support for the company by injecting capital or allowing state banks to grant new lending to the company. A statement along the lines of “any credit event of such a financial institution like China Huarong AMC is not acceptable from a policy perspective” would be good news, HSBC credit analysts wrote in an April 8 report.Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, says this scenario has the lowest probability and recommends an underweight position in the bonds. Even if the government does help Huarong, the risk-reward is unattractive.Worst caseLengthy negotiations with regulators. This would imply no annual report, a prolonged stock suspension, lack of clarity for bondholders and a scenario where “banks and investors continue to cut lines” for fear of a significant haircut, according to Gallimore. Investors would price in an eventual restructuring and holders of offshore bonds would suffer. China Huarong and its subsidiaries may also struggle to refinance upcoming local and offshore debt as borrowing costs rise.The lack of clarity could result in “real liquidity problems” for Huarong International given its “hefty” maturities, according to HSBC’s Shiwen Ding and Keith Chan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • How Putin or Xi Could Blow It All Up for Biden

    GettyJoe Biden is on a roll. His approval rating is higher than his predecessor’s ever was. Almost three-quarters of Americans think he’s doing a good job handling the COVID pandemic. Sixty percent approve of his handling of the economy.So now is the time for him to start looking at what could go wrong, and turning his attention past our borders. It’s no coincidence that the one area where Biden’s ratings lag is at our southern border, where his efforts to fix the problems his predecessor exacerbated have hit problem after problem, all of them magnified by the knowledge of desperate immigrants that Donald Trump is gone.But that’s not the only place where the world is going to come knocking and, as Biden’s predecessors know, the results are often problematic. Barack Obama was elected to get us out of George W. Bush’s wars and in his first year he discovered how tough that would be and ended up actually increasing our troop levels in Afghanistan (over the objections of his vice president). George Bush was doing fine until Sept. 11, 2001. Bill Clinton’s first foreign crisis also took place in his first year in office with the Battle of Mogadishu and the notorious Black Hawk Down incident. George H.W. Bush’s first year in office saw both the Tiananmen Square uprising and massacre and a wave of revolutions in the satellite states of the crumbling Soviet Union that transformed the geopolitical landscape.It’s a very different world today, but two unfolding situations involving Russia and China, still America’s most significant international rivals, point to the challenges ahead for Biden. Russia has in recent weeks increased troop and military resource deployment on the Crimean peninsula and along the Russian-Ukrainian border. And China has increased aggressive posturing toward Taiwan and within the South and East China Seas that has Asian and U.S. military leaders deeply concerned.While neither a Russian invasion of Ukraine nor a Chinese attack on Taiwan is considered the most likely near-term consequence of their saber-rattling, it does not make these situations less risky. In both cases, that is because the stakes for the U.S., our interests and allies are very high and our effective options are limited. It should also be emphasized that in both cases, the possibility of military action by our adversaries is not zero.In Ukraine, multiple recent diplomatic talks involving, in different combinations, the Russians, Ukrainians, Germans, French, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have been unproductive. Unsurprisingly, the Russians have said that their actions “should absolutely not concern anyone. Russia does not constitute a threat to any country in the world.” Also unsurprisingly, given their track record, their words were greeted with disbelief. Ukraine’s military is on alert. Nerves are frayed.With regard to Taiwan and disputed territory in the South and East China Sea, fears are based on years of gradually accelerating build-up of Chinese capabilities. China’s navy has been expanded. Deployments and over-flights in and around disputed areas have grown. Chinese rhetoric has ranged from unapologetic to downright confrontational. Last month, the top U.S. commander in the region told a Senate hearing that he expected the threat against Taiwan could come to a head within the next six years. But serious problems seem certain much sooner. Just days ago, China announced that drills of its carrier group near Taiwan will become regular events and the U.S. responded with a visit of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to the area for the second time this year.Were Russia to seek to expand its control in Ukraine or China to intentionally or otherwise trigger a conflict around Taiwan or disputed islands in waters it claims, the consequences would be a major crisis.The Biden administration has been actively engaged on both fronts. The president spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky days ago. Days before that, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart and said the U.S. supported the Ukraine “in the face of Russia’s on-going aggression.” During a recent trip to Asia the secretary of state made it clear the U.S. would not stand for Chinese “coercion and aggression” and raised Chinese hackles when he referred to Taiwan as a country. In bilateral meetings, the U.S. underscored these points. As recently as this week, the U.S. expressed solidarity with the Philippines in opposition to the provocative encroachment of Chinese vessels in Philippine waters.Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping are, at least to some degree, testing the Biden administration to see how they will respond to these threats. So far, they have seen clarity and resolute toughness. But, the reality is that whatever our pronouncements and stated policies might be, the U.S. is unlikely to enter directly into military action to defend either Ukraine or Taiwan. The potential risk of rapid escalation, major losses and global conflict are just too high.That means that the Biden team must head off these crises before they get to that point. They must forge a united front with allies to show that the negative repercussions for aggression would be great and that the US will not be isolated. They need to make it clear that there are red lines short of actual aggression that will trigger heavy sanctions. They need to underscore that they will provide active support to strengthen the defense of all of our allies in the region. They need to increase military readiness in a way that sends a clear message. And, above all, they need to find diplomatic means of defusing these tensions.Should they fall short on any of these fronts, even without war, these conflicts could ramp up to become major distractions, create tension with allies and/or produce an appearance of weakness or ineffectiveness back home. So far, Biden and his team have made the right moves. They have particularly distinguished themselves from Trump with their embrace both of multilateralism and diplomacy and, at the same time, have surprised some with the clarity and strength of their responses to the Chinese and the Russians.But, the rub when it comes to foreign policy is that the U.S. does not hold all the cards. An over-reaching Putin seeking to build support back home may resort to his familiar ploy of seeking a win in Russia’s near abroad. Naval and air encounters in China’s neighborhood can easily produce accidental clashes and consequent escalation. China has also been more brutal in Hong Kong and its Northwest recently, suggesting that it is not much swayed by global public opinion.These are not the only potential international risks that could make life complicated for President Biden. North Korea remains a risk. Tensions in the Persian Gulf remain high. The likelihood of setbacks in Afghanistan as we dial back our presence is also great. In addition, the COVID pandemic is raging around the world which could produce recession, tensions over vaccines, humanitarian crises and more.History and the current reality collaborate to offer a compelling reminder therefore, that if Joe Biden wants to build on his successes to date or maintain his momentum on his domestic agenda, he will have to be attentive to the kind of looming dangers worldwide that have undone even the most capable of his predecessors.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • China admits its vaccines aren't very good

    Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control.

  • Blinken warns China, Russia about military action

    But he stops well short of promising the U.S. would intervene if they launched invasions.

  • Prince Philip was the dashing cadet who became the Queen's constant companion

    As Britain’s longest-serving royal consort – having surpassed the record previously held by George III’s Queen Charlotte – the Duke of Edinburgh’s ability to inject levity into official occasions with the odd colourful remark was only the most publicised part of a job that he did for so many years with complete devotion and considerable flair. Less widely appreciated was how much he did to help the Queen conquer her shyness, in much the same way that the Queen Mother had with the stammering King George VI. If he occasionally outshone his wife – as on their first overseas tour of Canada in 1951 – for the most part he stayed deliberately in her shadow, playing the supporting role, bolstering her confidence in private and acting as back-up in public. In 1957, Time magazine credited him “for the fact that his mousy, slightly frumpy and occasionally frosty bride has blossomed into a self-confidently stylish and often radiantly warm” young woman. Indeed, her transformation did owe much to the strength and sense of stability that she derived from their marriage, although those who did not know them better were sometimes taken aback by the cross words that passed between them. “How bloody stupid!” or “Don’t talk such rubbish!” the Duke might say if he disagreed with something his wife had said. A turbulent childhood had helped form his forthright character. However, his toughness and refusal to kowtow were part of the reason why the young Princess Elizabeth fell in love with him, accustomed as she had been to the fawning deference of palace servants. As one of her friends remarked: “Nothing makes a woman less happy than being able to get away with everything.” While growing up, Elizabeth had come across the handsome young prince at several Royal family gatherings, including the coronation of her father, George VI, in 1937, a year after the abdication that had thrust the 10-year-old princess into the unexpected and unwanted position of being heiress to the throne. However, it is doubtful that either of them had given much thought to the other until July 22 1939, when the wily Lord Louis “Dickie” Mountbatten attended the Royal family on a visit to the naval college at Dartmouth and engineered several encounters with his 18-year-old nephew, who was a cadet there at the time. The college was in the grip of a combined outbreak of mumps and chickenpox, so to avoid the risk of infection the princesses were sent to the captain’s house, where Mountbatten arranged for Prince Philip to help entertain them. The princesses’ governess, Marion Crawford, later recorded that Elizabeth, then 13, “never took her eyes off him the whole time”, and when the cadets commandeered a flotilla of small craft to send the Royal family on their way, the princess watched avidly through binoculars as one solitary blond oarsman was eventually left, still rowing furiously in their wake.

  • Corporate executives set to join effort to increase voter access in the wake of new voting laws: WSJ

    The statement from business leaders in support of increased voter access could be released as soon as this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Saint Vincent volcano: 'Explosive' Soufrière eruption sparks mass evacuation

    La Soufrière on Saint Vincent island spews ash 6 km into the air, as 16,000 people are evacuated.

  • ‘They were good people.’ Friend remembers husband, wife, daughter killed in SC tornado

    The hearts of those who knew the Brelands are still healing a year later.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Speaker Boehner says Matt Gaetz should resign if indicted – or be expelled

    "When you're the leader, you've got a responsibility to the institution to be rid of these people," the former House speaker said of indictment.

  • For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

    Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its players hold a lead after any round at Augusta National. It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur champion to make the cut and be the low amateur at the Masters.

  • Fed chair: As world evolves, 'cyber risk' becomes greater threat

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the chances of another global financial crisis like the one that hit in 2008 is "very, very low." Instead, he told 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Sunday night, "the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The economy is "ever changing," Powell explained to correspondent Scott Pelley. "The globalization of the economy and technology have enabled manufacturing to take place all around the world. It's very hard for people in wealthy countries to raise prices or to raise wages. It's hard for workers to raise wages when wages can move overseas. It's just a different economy." When Pelley asked Powell about the chances of the world experiencing "a systemic breakdown like in 2008," the chairman said the prospect of having a "breakdown that looked anything like that, where you had banks making terrible loans and investment decisions and needing and having low levels of liquidity and weak capital positions, and thus needing a government bailout, the chances of that are very, very low. Very low." The world evolves, though, and as such "the risks change as well," Powell said. "And I would say that the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The scenarios in this case involve "a large financial institution" losing the ability to "track payments that it's making," Powell said. "Where you would have a part of the financial system come to a halt, or perhaps even a broad part. And so, we spend so much time and energy and money guarding against these things. There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world." More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisySNL's Weekend Update jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

  • Leader of Merkel's party moves forward in bid for chancellor

    The leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party on Monday backed party chairman Armin Laschet's bid to become the center-right candidate for Germany's next leader, one of his deputies said — a step forward for him after he and a rival both declared their ambitions. The Union bloc aims to decide quickly on its candidate after months of shadow-boxing between Laschet, the head of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union. Laschet and Soeder — the governors of Germany's two most populous states, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria respectively — both officially declared on Sunday that they're prepared to run, but insisted that they will quickly find a harmonious solution.

  • Matsuyama makes golf history with 2021 Masters victory

    The prize for the win is more than $2 million.

  • At the Masters, Zalatoris shows he can ‘play with the best in the world’

    His world ranking will improve after his second-place finish in the year’s first men’s major championship.

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • Nomadland director Chloé Zhao makes history with BAFTA win

    Nomadland's Chloé Zhao on Sunday became only the second women — and first woman of color — to win the best director prize at the annual British Academy Film Awards. The first woman to win the award was Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker. Nomadland won three additional awards, including best picture, best actress for Frances McDormand, and best cinematography. Nomadland follows a woman named Fern, played by McDormand, who travels across the United States taking different jobs to survive, meeting interesting characters along the way. While accepting her award virtually, Zhao — who also won the top prize Saturday at the Directors Guild of America Awards — thanked "the nomadic community who so generously welcomed us into their lives," adding, "How we treat our elders says a lot about who we are as a society, and we need to do better." Other winners included Promising Young Women for best British film; The Father's Anthony Hopkins for best actor; Judas and the Black Messiah's Daniel Kaluuya for best supporting actor; and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn for best supporting actress. The ceremony opened with a tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday. He was the first president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and his grandson Prince William is its current president. More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisySNL's Weekend Update jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

  • Guillermo Lasso: Conservative ex-banker elected Ecuador president

    Guillermo Lasso, 65, has vowed to attract foreign investment and break away from leftist policies.

  • Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi Aramco facilities; no Saudi confirmation

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired 17 drones and two ballistic missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Aramco facilities in Jubail and Jeddah. Saudi Aramco, the state oil firm, said when contacted by Reuters that it would respond at the earliest opportunity. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter the group's barrage included 10 Samad-3 drones fired at refineries in the Red Sea city of Jeddah and Jubail in the Eastern Province.