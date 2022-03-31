The Sanctions Imposed So Far on Russia From the U.S., EU and U.K.
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S., U.K., European Union and others have ramped up sanctions against Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. In the latest round, the U.S. went after more than 400 individuals, including lawmakers and an adviser to Vladimir Putin. The U.K. targeted Alfa-Bank JSC and the diamond mining company Alrosa.
Here is a tally, including measures announced on the day of the NATO summit.
The U.S.
President Joe Biden’s administration has sanctioned Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It issued a ban on Russian oil and gas, forbids U.S. people and companies from doing business with the central bank of Russia, a move that has immobilized nearly half of the country’s foreign currency reserves.
Biden ordered the banning of all U.S. imports of Russian fossil fuels including oil, a major escalation of Western efforts to hobble Russia’s economy
The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Putin and Lavrov as well as the members of the Russian Security Council; Treasury also sanctioned Belarusian officials and state-owned banks
The U.S. banned transactions with the Russian central bank, the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance
The moves will “effectively immobilize” any Russian central bank assets held in the U.S. or by U.S. nationals, according to the Treasury
Putin’s war chest is an estimated $630 billion in reserves; Russia’s own data published in January shows that $100 billion of the reserves were held in U.S. dollars as of June
The U.S. separately issued a license allowing certain energy transactions with the central bank, an exemption a senior administration official said is aimed at minimizing the effects on energy markets in Europe
Washington also banned major Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging service
The U.S. issued full blocking sanctions on 328 members of the Russian Duma, the country’s lower house of parliament, more than a dozen Russian elites and 48 Russian defense companies as part of a package of sanctions unveiled during a trip by Biden to Europe to meet with NATO and G7 countries; among those targeted:
Herman Gref, the head of Russia’s Sberbank and an adviser to President Vladimir Putin
Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, his companies and his family members
17 board members of the Russian financial institution Sovcombank
Defense companies Russian Helicopters, Tactical Missiles Corporation, High Precision Systems, NPK Tekhmash OAO and Kronshtadt
The Biden administration sanctioned the wife of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and re-designated him as a penalty for public corruption; Belarus has been hosting Russian troops involved in the invasion of Ukraine
The U.S. issued full blocking sanctions on Russian legislators, billionaires, bankers and their family members, including:
Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, his wife Tatiana Navka, and two adult children Nikolay and Elizaveta
Ten members of the management board of VTB bank
Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin
Nikolay Tokarev
Boris Rotenberg
Arkady Rotenberg
Sergey Chemezov
Igor Shuvalov
Yevgeny Prigozhin
The U.S. targeted Joint Stock Company Mikron, Russia’s largest semiconductor manufacturer and the developer of a chip for the country’s Mir payments system, as well as tech companies AO NII-Vektor, T-Platforms and Molecular Electronics Research Institute, which Treasury said are dependent on Western technologies and connected with the Russian defense industry
The U.S. also targeted the plane and yacht of billionaire Viktor Feliksovich Vekselberg, who was originally designated for sanctions in 2018
The U.S. also sanctioned seven Russian entities that control media outlets as well as 26 individuals who work at those outlets, an effort it said is aimed at halting Russian disinformation campaigns related to the invasion of Ukraine
The U.S. Justice Department has unveiled a new “KleptoCapture” task force that will enforce sanctions and export restrictions and to seize luxury assets belonging to Russia’s wealthiest citizens
The U.S. said sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund would also extend to its CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, a close Putin ally
The Biden administration is asking crypto exchanges to help ensure that Russian individuals and organizations aren’t using virtual currencies to avoid sanctions leveled on them by Washington, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter
The U.K.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered an asset freeze against all major Russian banks among a slew of measures. The pace of sanctions has picked up after his government accelerated the passage of an economic crime bill to target illicit Russian money in the U.K.
Russian aviation and space companies blocked from U.K. insurance market
Russian-owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels blocked from U.K. ports. Russian-registered aircraft barred from landing in U.K., including Aeroflot planes
The U.K. was one of the main drivers to ban several Russian banks from using SWIFT and is calling for a total SWIFT ban for Russia
Ban on Russia’s central bank, ministry of finance and National Wealth Fund from accessing U.K. financial services. Asset freeze on Russian Direct Investment Fund
The U.K. government has also sanctioned some banks: VTB, Russia’s second largest, Alfa Bank, Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank. Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, banned from clearing sterling payments through the U.K.’s financial system
Legislation to stop all major Russian companies from raising finance on U.K. markets, and also to prohibit the Russian state from raising sovereign debt on U.K. markets.
Sanctions on more than 1,000 individuals, entities and their subsidiaries, including Rostec, Russia’s biggest defense company, drone producer Kronshtadt and the Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries. Diamond mining company Alrosa has also been sanctioned
Prominent individuals sanctioned so far include:
Vladimir Putin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and his stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva
Kirill Shamalov, Russia’s youngest billionaire and Putin’s former son-in-law
Roman Abramovich, including the Chelsea Football Club he owns and has now been put up for sale
Sberbank CEO Herman Gref
Petr Fradkov, head of Promsvyazbank (itself also sanctioned) and son of former head of FSB
Oleg Tinkov, founder of Tinkoff Bank
Denis Bortnikov, deputy president of VTB
Yury Slyusar, director of United Aircraft Corp.
Elena Georgieva, chair of the board of Novicom Bank
Volga Group founder and Novatek shareholder Gennady Timchenko
Stroygazmontazh founder Boris Rotenberg
Gazprom Bureniye shareholder Igor Rotenberg, Boris Rotenberg’s nephew
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund
Alisher Usmanov
Igor Shuvalov
Mikhail Fridman, founder of Alfa Bank (which is itself sanctioned)
Eugene Shvidler, who the U.K. says has close links to Abramovich
Immediate ban on all exports of goods that could have military use, such as electrical components and truck parts
Legislation to prohibit a range of technology exports such as semiconductors and aircraft parts as well as goods for the extractive industries, such as oil refinery equipment
Limit of 50,000 pounds ($66,000) on deposits by Russian nationals in U.K. bank accounts
All sanctions also apply to Belarus; At least four Belarusian officials named for individual sanctions
The EU
The 27-nation bloc imposed four sets of sanctions against Russia, and also targeted Belarus. The most significant include:
A ban on all transactions with the Russian central bank and freezing its assets
Shutting down EU airspace to all Russian planes, including the private jets of oligarchs
Banning Russian state-owned media companies Russia Today and Sputnik
Excluding seven Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system: VTB Bank PJSC, Bank Rossiya, Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank PJSC, Sovcombank PJSC and VEB.RF
Sanctioning Putin, Lavrov and some of Russia’s wealthiest tycoons, including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, as well as top officials in state companies and media
Banning the sale to Russia of luxury goods worth more than 300 euros, and of cars valued at more than 50,000 euros
Stopping exports from Belarus of products from mineral fuels to tobacco, wood and timber, cement, iron and steel
Sanctioning those Belorussians helping the Russian war effort
Stopping financial inflows from Russia into the EU by imposing limits on bank deposits and barring Russians from investing in EU securities
In lockstep with the U.S., introducing export controls on dual-use and high-tech goods, with a particular focus on electronics, computers, telecom and information security, sensors and lasers and marine applications
Banning exports of aircraft, aircraft parts and related equipment, as well as a ban on the sale of equipment and technology needed to update Russian oil refineries to modern environmental standards
Turkey
Turkey will restrict Russian warships from using waterways it controls to transit into the Black Sea due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to two Turkish officials familiar with the matter
Switzerland
President Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland, a historically neutral state that is not a member of the European Union, said the country would adopt the bloc’s sanctions on Russia, including asset freezes.
The Swiss government enforced EU sanctions against hundreds of Russian lawmakers and other officials including Putin and Lavrov
Swiss airspace has also been closed to all aircraft “with Russian markings”
Export of goods that could contribute to Russia’s military, defense and security sector prohibited
Providing technical assistance, brokering services or financing prohibited
Export of certain goods and services in the oil sector prohibited
Export of certain goods and technology that can be used in aviation and space industry prohibited
Providing public financing or financial assistance for trade with or investment in Russia prohibited
Other restrictive measures in the financial sector concern securities, loans and the acceptance of deposits
Transactions with the Russian Central Bank prohibited
Canada
Canada has matched U.S. and European sanctions on major Russian banks and key Russian individuals, including on Putin himself and his inner circle.
All Canadian banks are prohibited from transactions with the Russian Central Bank, and all Canadians are banned from doing any deal involving new Russian debt
Canada has barred Russian airlines from using its airspace, and banned the import of Russian crude oil (although Canada hasn’t imported any since 2019)
It has canceled all existing export permits and halted new ones, which primarily affects the aerospace, technology and minerals sectors
Canadians are also prohibited from any financial dealings involving the disputed Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk
Asia
Japan has joined many of the U.S. and European economic actions. Other Asian nations, including South Korea and Singapore, have indicated they will take some steps designed to deter Putin from continuing Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced late Sunday that Japan would back measures on SWIFT and freeze the assets of Putin and other Russian officials, including Lavrov. It will also freeze the assets of several financial institutions, including Russia’s central bank.
Japan has also announced export controls, including on semiconductors, and a ban on visa issuance
Russia is barred from issuing government bonds in Japan
The government is set to sanction President Alexander Lukashenko among other individuals and groups from Belarus, and restrict trade with the country
South Korea will strengthen its screening of export control approvals and ban shipments of strategic goods to Russia, according to a foreign ministry statement
The country will participate in the SWIFT ban and decide on details after discussion
It will seek additional release of strategic oil reserve to help stabilize international energy market and consider resale of LNG to Europe
South Korea will increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Singapore’s government will impose unilateral sanctions against Russia, a move which a former diplomat said was the first time in decades that the city-state was censuring a foreign nation without United Nations Security Council backing
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Singapore plans to impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine “to inflict harm or to subjugate the Ukrainians”
Singapore will also block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to the country; the measures are being worked out and will be announced shortly, Balakrishnan told parliament on Monday
Some of China’s buyers have halted purchases of Russian coal due to concerns over Western sanctions that limit money transfers related to Russian exports, according to Chinese consultant Fenwei Energy Information Services Co.
