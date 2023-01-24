Sanctions-Proof Yuan to Putin’s Rescue After Oil Cap Hits Budget

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The price cap on Russian crude oil exports is starving President Vladimir Putin’s budget of income, though it likely won’t force him to ratchet down spending for years thanks to a $45 billion buffer of yuan reserves.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Revenue plunged when the Group of Seven’s $60 per barrel limit came into effect last month. It combined with Putin’s spending increases since the invasion of Ukraine to contribute to a record deficit in December, with Russia’s flagship blend Urals trading just around $50, or nearly a third less than a year earlier.

Still, should it average the same price, Russia has enough to cover its shortfall for the next three years, according to Bloomberg Economics. Citigroup Inc. sees the stash depleted in 2 1/2 years with Urals at that level.

If Urals trades in the range of $40 to $50, revenue will fall as much as 2.5 trillion rubles ($36 billion) short of what the government budgeted, meaning monthly yuan sales would have to be more than triple the amount expected in January, according to Natalia Lavrova of BCS Financial Group.

The jolt to the budget turned the spotlight on a fiscal mechanism revived this month and involving sales of yuan from Russia’s wealth fund when revenues are below the target set by the government.

The yuan is the only currency remaining in Russian reserves that can be used for interventions in the foreign-exchange market following the seizure of about $300 billion in holdings that included dollars and euros after the war began almost a year ago.

The calculus of how long the 310 billion yuan ($45 billion) in reserves might last provides a measure of Russia’s fiscal distress and allows its economic stamina to be gauged as the war drags on. And although the squeeze has become acute, Russia won’t burn through its stock of yuan assets this year unless Urals halves and averages $25, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Citigroup estimates it would only take an average price of $35 to deplete the available yuan resources already in 2023.

Other scenarios for Urals suggest Russia should tolerate pressure on the budget for much longer without reducing expenditure. An oil price above $60 would even allow the government to start adding to its yuan reserves.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Russia might not want to run yuan reserves all the way down to zero, which could mean that FX sales will slow as reserves dip. In any case, these FX sales might buy authorities enough time to adjust to permanently lower energy-export revenues.”

—Alexander Isakov, Russia economist. For more, click here

Putin has said Russia is putting “no limitations” on military spending for the war in Ukraine, with budget expenditure surging by about a third in 2022 from what it planned before the invasion of Ukraine. Outlays are on track to remain around the same level in the coming year even as revenues come under pressure.

Russia’s budget hasn’t been so reliant on high oil prices for about a decade. It needed Urals to average $104 to balance the books last year and the break-even will decline to $90 in 2023 only if the government avoids spending increases, Bloomberg Economics estimates.

Though Russia faces narrowing options in shoring up public finances, oil prices and the drawdown of the wealth fund won’t alone determine Putin’s choices.

Recent proposals include higher dividends from state companies and a “one-time payment” by fertilizer and coal producers, alongside a plan to trim some non-defense spending. A windfall tax paid by Gazprom PJSC already helped sustain a budget surplus late last year.

For the full year 2022, the fiscal gap reached about 3.3 trillion rubles, or 2.3% of gross domestic product. This year’s deficit is forecast at 2%, based on an oil price of $70 per barrel.

Russia is also considering changes to the way it calculates taxes on oil to limit the plunge in budget revenue. The local bond market is another recourse available to the Finance Ministry, which staged record debt sales late last year to use up less of its wealth fund.

Other factors at play include a push by some European Union member states for a price cap even lower than the current $60. The US has so far argued in favor of keeping the threshold unchanged ahead of additional curbs on the trade in refined Russian fuel.

And while the price cap triggered record discounts on Russia’s oil-export blend — pushing it to trade at roughly half the price of international benchmark Brent — the effect may prove temporary, according to Dmitry Polevoy, a strategist at Locko-Invest in Moscow.

“The discount will remain, but will probably gradually decrease,” he said. “Logistical chains were already being redirected last year and they will change further this year amid the restrictions imposed.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Gets Sweet Victory in Legal Fight for Manuka Honey Name

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian honey producers scored a win in their legal tussle with New Zealand over the use over the term “manuka honey” in the UK and Europe — though the Kiwis say it may be a short lived victory.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Europe Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Rea

  • Germany would not block Poland from sending tanks to Ukraine - minister

    PARIS (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western allies to supply them with the modern German-made tanks for months - but Berlin has so far held back from sending them, or allowing other NATO countries to do so. Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Annalena Baerbock said on France's LCI TV: "For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way."

  • China’s Huawei looks to ports, factories as it reinvents itself as industrial supplier

    Huawei Technologies Ltd., which makes smartphones and is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone carriers, struggled after then-President Donald Trump cut off access to American processor chips and other technology in 2019 in a feud with Beijing about security.

  • Chips Act dollars are about to flow – here's what Central Ohio is hoping for

    "It’s exciting – all that stuff that got done last year, the next couple years is when that gets allocated," said Kenny McDonald, CEO of the Columbus Partnership. "We have to be coordinated and aligned in how we pursue it."

  • Health Care — FDA panel to look into annual COVID vaccine shots

    The FDA’s vaccine committee is set to consider a recommendation for an annual COVID-19 immunization plan, similar to the one employed for flu shots. We’ll dive into the details. Plus: President Biden issues a memorandum to further protect access to medication abortion. Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care roundup, where we’re following the latest moves…

  • Big winners from Biden's climate law: Republicans who voted against it

    GOP lawmakers voted en masse against Biden’s signature bill. But roughly two-thirds of green-energy projects announced since it became law are going to Republican-held congressional districts, a POLITICO analysis found.

  • India may peg nominal GDP growth at about 11% in 2023/24 budget- sources

    India is likely to peg its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at around 11% in the annual budget next week, marking a slowdown from its estimate for the current fiscal year due to the prospect of weak exports, two government officials said. Nominal GDP growth — which includes inflation and is the benchmark used to estimate tax collections — could be pressured by suppressed external demand next year due to a likely U.S. recession, said the sources, who declined to be named as discussions are not yet public. With nominal GDP of 10.6%-11%, India's gross tax collection growth rate is likely to be around 8% in 2023/24, compared with 14.5% in the current year, due to base effect, said Gaura Sengupta, an economist at IDFC First Bank.

  • Ski Resorts in Japan Are Another Victim of Surging Energy Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a quarter century, the Hachi Kogen Ski Area in central Japan relied on artificial snow machines to prepare its slopes for the annual season. Not this winter.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Europe Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalThe property is amo

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    The three companies I have chosen to discuss today are long-term players in the consumer goods industry and have consistently paid dividends for years. All three have earned the title of Dividend King, which is a company that has increased its dividend for at least 50 years in a row. Shares of the food and beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) gained 4% in 2022, while the S&P 500 dropped 19%.

  • Pakistan’s energy minister sought to downplay a power outage that left 220 million people without power

    Millions of people in Pakistan were plunged into darkness today (Jan. 23) due to a failure of the national grid.

  • Sweden’s NATO Bid in Doubt After Erdogan Refuses Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out supporting Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, venting anger following a burning of Islam’s holy book in Stockholm at the weekend.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Europe Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abr

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • Ex-FBI official worked for sanctioned Russian oligarch, prosecutors say

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A former top FBI official was charged on Monday with working for sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, as U.S. prosecutors ramp up efforts to enforce sanctions on Russian officials and police their alleged enablers. Charles McGonigal, who led the FBI's counterintelligence division in New York before retiring in 2018, pleaded not guilty to four criminal counts including sanctions violations and money laundering at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

  • Russia will not be able to cut Ukraine off from Europe with possible offensive

    The statements of the Russian dictator's proxies that Russia is preparing for a long war and may attack Lviv and cut Ukraine off from Europe are nothing more than an information war, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any possible real-world scenarios.

  • Ukraine restricts international travel for senior officials

    Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has restricted the ability of senior Ukrainian MPs, officials, and civil servants to travel abroad during the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Jan. 23.

  • Ravens reportedly have three prominent names on radar for vacant OC position

    The Ravens reportedly have three big names on their radar for their vacant offensive coordinator position

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Mellody Hobson, Has Just Spent US$50k Buying A Few More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM ) Independent...

  • VP Kamala Harris announces Biden White House memo protecting access to reproductive services

    President Joe Biden announced his intention to sign a memorandum, to be announced by the VP, looking to protect access to reproductive services.

  • US defense industry unprepared for a China fight, says report

    "War between major powers is likely to be a protracted, industrial-style conflict that needs a robust defense industry."

  • Here's How You Can Help Tesla Owners Who Forgot to Plug Their Car In

    Charging times for electric vehicles have come down significantly over the years. But even so, it can still take a while for the charger to add the range you need to your next destination. If you’re in a hurry to get some food or go shopping, you might accidentally forget to plug your car in, causing a huge delay once you realize that and finally get it on the charger. But the good news is, a few Tesla owners on Twitter have figured out that it’s possible to help these forgetful folks who had a