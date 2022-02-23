Sanctions for Russia and a busy day in Madison

'An unmistakable message': Biden unveils US sanctions on Russia after Putin's invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Tuesday outlined the U.S. response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine as the world braced for a deadly military conflict that could destabilize Europe, rattle the global economy and upend international security.

Biden said the first wave of U.S. penalties includes "full blocking sanctions" on two major Russian financial institutions, as well as on the country's sovereign debt. "That means we've cut off Russia's government from Western financing," he said. "It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or the European markets either."

Biden said the U.S. would also impose sanctions on Russia’s elites and their family members, to go into effect on Wednesday. "They share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well," the president said. Biden said he had also authorized the additional movement of U.S. forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to bolster America's Baltic allies, including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

It was a busy day in Madison with both houses in session

A proposal to dissolve Milwaukee Public Schools passed the state Assembly Tuesday, along with bills that could expand private schools and implement a range of policies sweeping the nation to oppose equity efforts in schools.

Republicans in the state Senate advanced a proposal Tuesday that would let judges set higher bail amounts.

Wisconsin Republicans seek more oversight of elections but face likely vetoes.

Wisconsin GOP bill would remove subjectivity from UW admissions process.

The Money

BRONZEVILLE: The sale of a state-owned site to house a Black arts and cultural center in Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood wins final approval.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE: Apartments and a possible restaurant could be coming soon to South Milwaukee's former Bucyrus campus.

The Fun Stuff

JOHN MULANEY: Comedian John Mulaney coming to Milwaukee and Madison on his ‘From Scratch’ tour.

CHEESE: The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is set to hold the 34th World Championship Cheese Contest March 1 to 3 in Madison.

Around Wisconsin

STURGEON BAY: One person is dead and one is still missing after the historic Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay goes up in flames.

FISH FRY: Why is Wisconsin a hot spot for Friday fish fry? 'It’s a very complicated question to answer'.

LINCOLN HILLS: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday he is likely to kill a plan to close the state's troubled facility for teen offenders even though the proposal enjoys unanimous support in the state Senate.

Today's Weather

The storm is gone but it left a lot of ice behind and we're not going to be above freezing until Saturday so watch your step out there today. High of 22 today and we might get a couple inches of snow tomorrow.

