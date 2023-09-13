New sanctions for any Russia-N.Korea arms deal: US

STORY: Putin and Kim met for a rare summit in which they discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine, and possible Russian help for the secretive Communist state's satellite program.

Putin showed Kim around Russia's most advanced space rocket launch site in Russia's Far East and discussed the possibility of sending a North Korean cosmonaut into space. Kim, who arrived by train from North Korea, asked detailed questions about rockets as Putin showed him around the Vostochny Cosmodrome.