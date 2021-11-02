Sanctor Capital completes $20 million raise to support ‘bright minds’ in crypto

Blockchain investment firm Sanctor Capital has completed a $20 million raise for an inaugural fund focused on providing “strategic capital and resources” to an array of emerging sectors in the cryptocurrency industry.

The fund will focus on supporting the most promising GameFi, DeFi, and cross-chain infrastructure projects in the blockchain space through a ‘founder-first approach’, which aims to work with early-stage projects and be a sanctuary for ‘bright minds’ to find support.

Sanctor Capital has also launched a specialised ‘Y-Combinator’ style mentorship program to bring projects to market with the help of domain experts such as Coinbase, CoinMarketCap, Solana, The Sandbox and many more.

Founded and spearheaded by Han Kao, Sanctor Capital aims to guide projects in emerging sectors and provide the necessary support throughout the entire product lifecycle

Kao spoke of the opportunities that the fund can provide to new founders and developers in the blockchain space.

“Having been a founder for most of my adult life I understand quite intimately the needs and challenges of being a founder, especially in crypto, so my mission now is to be the dream investor I always wish I had,” he said.

Kao also revealed more behind his reasons behind launching the fund, saying he “found there was a significant shortage of time invested into supporting founders and project teams” and that his ambition with Sanctor is to “fill the gap” for emerging projects.