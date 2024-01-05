Sanctuary seeks volunteers for humpback whale count

Jan. 5—The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is preparing for this year's Sanctuary Ocean Count as kohola, or humpback whales, make their annual migration from Alaska waters to the islands to mate, calve and nurse their young this winter.

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is preparing for this year's Sanctuary Ocean Count as kohola, or humpback whales, make their annual migration from Alaska waters to the islands to mate, calve and nurse their young this winter.

The sanctuary also seeks volunteers to assist with the annual count events, which are scheduled for Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 30. Volunteers must register online in advance, and participation is limited. Registration will go live Monday at noon on Sanctuary Ocean Count's website.

At the counts, site leaders and volunteers tally kohola sightings and note the whales' surface behavior during the surveys, which last from 8 a.m. to noon, providing a "snapshot " of kohola activity along the shorelines of Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii island. A count on Maui, known as the Great Whale Count, is hosted by the Pacific Whale Foundation on the same days as the Sanctuary Ocean Count—the sixth year that the efforts will be coordinated on the same day. This is the second year that both counts returned to pre-COVID-19 operations.

Over 260 volunteers attended the sanctuary's first whale count of 2023's season on Jan. 28 despite poor weather that resulted in low visibility and the count ending early at some sites. That day, 94 whales were spotted from Kauai, 246 off Oahu and 206 off of Hawaii island. The Great Whale Count on Maui spotted 41 from only one of its 12 sites, due to heavy rain.

Almost 1, 000 whales were sighted at the second whale count on Feb. 27. Volunteers observed 64 whales from Kauai, 232 from Oahu, 105 from Hawaii island and 596 from Maui.

During the counts, volunteers often see other species as well, including green sea turtles, spinner dolphins, Hawaiian monk seals and various seabird species.

The annual event was started in 1996, and has "promoted public awareness about humpback whales, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary and shore-based whale watching opportunities, " according to a Thursday news release.

The sanctuary is administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the state Division of Aquatic Resources. The count is supported by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, which "directly supports national marine sanctuaries by protecting species, conserving ecosystems and preserving America's maritime heritage through on-the-water conservation projects, public education and outreach programs, " according to the release.

The first kohola of this year's whale-watching season, which typically runs from November through April, was spotted Oct. 26 about 5 miles off the coast of Kihei, Maui.

Since the season began, officials have reminded ocean users to maintain the legal distance of at least 100 yards from any whales while in or on the water, and at least 1, 000 feet in an aircraft. Boat operators also should look out for whales and reduce their vessel speeds, which has been effective in reducing the risk of hitting any whales.

Counters wanted To register to volunteer for a Sanctuary Ocean Count, visit. Registration for all three dates—Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 30—and at all sites opens at noon Monday. Registration for the Great Whale Count on Maui is already open on its website at.