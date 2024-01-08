Sand bags available to help Manatee County residents prepare for rain, coastal flooding

A file photo of a sandbag site on Anna Maria Island from 2022, when residents were preparing for Hurricane Ian.

Because of a forecast for heavy rain and potential coastal flooding Tuesday, Manatee County is offering sandbags to help local residents who live in low-lying areas keep floodwater out of their homes.

Manatee County has opened self-service sandbag locations at Manatee Beach at 4000 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach, Coquina Beach at 1465 Gulf Drive S. in Bradenton Beach, and the Manatee County utilities building at 4700 66th Street W., Bradenton.

The Manatee County Code Enforcement Department is also offering sandbags to residents of the Rubonia community door-to-door. The community was among the most impacted areas by storm surge during from Hurricane Idalia last year.

County officials ask that any residents who have physical limitations and live in an area that was affected by either Tropical Storm Idalia or last month’s flooding to contact Manatee 3-1-1 if in need of non-emergency assistance.

Visit www.mymanatee.org/sandbags to view a map of sandbag site locations.

The National Weather Service's regional office predicts that a cold front moving through the region on Tuesday could produce severe storms with damaging wind gusts or tornadoes, as well as coastal flooding. Forecasters on Monday issued a coastal flood watch that will remain active from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning in response, impacting coastal areas in Manatee, Sarasota, Pinellas, Levy, Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Hillsborough counties.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sand bags available to Manatee County residents