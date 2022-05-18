Sand collapse kills Maine man on Ocean Beach III
RAW VIDEO: Emergency personnel work to recover the body of an 18-year-old man who was killed when sand collapsed over him on the Ocean Beach III section of Toms River.
RAW VIDEO: Emergency personnel work to recover the body of an 18-year-old man who was killed when sand collapsed over him on the Ocean Beach III section of Toms River.
Authorities say a teenage girl and boy were digging a 10-foot hole when the sand collapsed onto them. One has been rescued and the other still remains trapped.
Police say a pair of young beachgoers became trapped in the sand when a hole they were digging collapsed. Emergency crews used a backhoe to help free the children.
An 18-year-old man died after becoming trapped in a hole in the sand on a New Jersey beach Tuesday.
A hole in the sand on a beach in Toms River collapsed, killing an 18-year-old Maine man who was digging the hole with his 17-year-old sister.
An 18-year-old died and his sister was rescued after a hole they were digging in the sand at a New Jersey beach collapsed in on them Tuesday, police said.
Southern Utah park rangers believe a 13-year-old boy was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside. The boy was found under approximately six-and-a-half feet of sand.
Two siblings, 17 and 18 years old, from Maine were digging a hole at a beach in Toms River when the sand caved in on them. The 18-year-old died.
Finland and Sweden are taking steps toward applying for membership of NATO, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. If approved, analysts say the move would significantly enhance the bloc’s military capabilities on land, sea and in the air. Illustration: Laura Kammermann
With Spencer’s closing, only 10 Authentic Trappist Product brewers remain.
Man sentenced after DUI crash kills Upstate pedestrian, official says
'Yeah, baby!' says one of 21,000+ fans of the effortlessly chic number, which comes in 21 colors.
A hole in the sand on a beach in Toms River collapsed, killing an 18-year-old Maine man who was digging the hole with his 17-year-old sister.
Lionsgate has confirmed that there's a new Dirty Dancing movie on the way starring Jennifer Grey. Here's what we know so far.
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown voted for a bill to protect abortion access if the landmark Roe v. Wade decision falls. GOP Sen. Rob Portman voted against it.
Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) looks to re-launch the Scout as a fully-electric pick-up and “rugged” SUV with prototypes due to be revealed in 2023 and production planned to begin in 2026. This year, VW looks to set up a separate and independent company to design, engineer, and manufacture the Scout pick-ups and SUVs for the U.S. market, CNBC reports. The Scout dated back to the 1960s and ceased in 1980. CEO Herbert Diess said that they would design, engineer, and manufacture the vehicles in the U.S
In 'food deserts' residents have little access to fresh, healthy and affordable food. They exist due to 'economics and bias,' an anti-hunger advocate said.
Let's explore why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could make solid long-term bets. Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is the cryptocurrency that started it all. Innovation has expanded the use-cases of blockchain technology.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with family members of 10 victims killed Saturday in a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
Mount Airy remembers Maggie Mancuso, "Charlene Darling" from the Andy Griffith Show
Government budgets are booming in New Mexico: Teacher salaries are up, residents can go to an in-state college tuition-free, moms will get medical care for a year after childbirth, and criminal justice initiatives are being funded to reduce urban violence. New Mexico is the No. 2 crude oil producer among U.S. states and the top recipient of U.S. disbursements for fossil fuel production on federal land. State governments in the nation’s top regions for producing oil, natural gas and coal have by far the highest per-capita reliance on fossil fuels — led by Wyoming, North Dakota, Alaska and New Mexico.