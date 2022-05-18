Sand collapse kills Maine man on Ocean Beach III

Benzinga

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) looks to re-launch the Scout as a fully-electric pick-up and “rugged” SUV with prototypes due to be revealed in 2023 and production planned to begin in 2026. This year, VW looks to set up a separate and independent company to design, engineer, and manufacture the Scout pick-ups and SUVs for the U.S. market, CNBC reports. The Scout dated back to the 1960s and ceased in 1980. CEO Herbert Diess said that they would design, engineer, and manufacture the vehicles in the U.S