Sand Creek Library will reopen Tuesday after sewage issues closed it temporarily

While its first handset, Saga, sold out like a budding avalanche — slow at first, then all at once in the U.S. and European Union — its second device is selling out much faster to begin with. Demand for the Chapter 2 is apparently so high, Solana Mobile hit its seven-day sales goal within the first 24 hours, Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana and president of Solana Labs, exclusively told TechCrunch. In the first 24 hours after the phone was announced, Solana Mobile saw over 25,000 preorders, and by the 30-hour mark, it had 30,000 preorders, Gokal said.