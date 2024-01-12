Sand Land, a game adaptation of Akira Toriyama's manga, drops on April 26

Bandai Namco’s Sand Land finally has a release date of April 26. This is a video game adaptation of a classic manga by artist Akira Toriyama. That’s the same Akira Toriyama who created Dragon Ball, and also created the character designs for Chrono Trigger and many entries in the Dragon Quest series.

Sand Land is a manga dating back to the mystical year of 2000 and it follows the adventures of the literal Devil’s son, Beelzebub, as he explores a desert world accompanied by a human sheriff and a demon thief. Interestingly, the game seems like a beat-for-beat recreation of the anime, only in the form of a fast-paced action RPG.

There’s also a heavy emphasis on vehicle customization in the game, as the desert is vast and requires diverse transportation methods. This allows you to fuse different weaponry and components to improve performance or offer unique tactical advantages. However, your first vehicle will be a bare-bones golf cart, another nod to the source material.

Sand Land releases for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with pre-orders available now. There’s a number of different versions available for collectors. The Standard Edition includes just the base game, while the Deluxe Edition comes with various digital add-ons, along with decals. The Collector’s Edition comes with everything listed above, plus postcards and Steelbook packaging.