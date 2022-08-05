Sand Springs PD release body cam footage after high-speed chase

Sand Springs Police Department have released the body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened during a high-speed chase Monday.

Police say it started when they responded to a theft call at a Tractor Supply store in Sand Springs. Officers tracked down three suspects, who refused to pull over.

The suspects have now been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Beaty, 32-year-old Aubrey Beaty and 30-year-old Tiffany Delgado.

Once the chase began, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol took over. However, one Sand Springs officer followed the troopers.

Police say the suspects were driving erratically, driving down the wrong lanes and making dangerous moves that they believe put the public in danger.

The trooper made the decision to use a tactical maneuver by tapping the rear bumper of the fleeing car, causing it to spin out. The suspect behind the wheel managed to bounce back and hit the trooper’s car.

That’s when a Sand Springs police cruiser tried to block the car. One officer jumped out of the cruiser to confront the suspects while the other officer remained in front of the car.

Police say the suspect behind the wheel then began to ram the Sand Springs cruiser to escape. The officer who got out of the car yelled at the suspect several times before firing his weapon at the car. The officer inside the cruiser also fired at the suspects.

The car managed to escape and drive down the wrong lanes of Highway 412. The suspects eventually abandoned the car and hid in the woods for hours.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is handling the officer-involved shooting to see if either officer did anything criminally wrong. Sand Springs police placed both officers on administrative leave, and the department is also handling their own investigation.

Because no one was hurt during the shooting, the two officers will return to work next week while the investigation continues.



