SANDAG Report Shows Decrease In Local Crime

TechCrunch

As first reported by Android Authority, code within the TikTok app indicates that TikTok might begin to test an ad-free subscription tier for users. The site reported that for $4.99, subscribers could get an ad-free experience on TikTok -- no other major strings attached, from the looks of it. TikTok confirmed to TechCrunch it's testing this product but only in a single, English-speaking market outside the U.S. It disputed the Android Authority report that said it was coming to the U.S. as small-scale tests don't indicate a product launch is inevitable.