Sandals Bahamas deaths: US tourist who survived is 'still in good condition' at Florida hospital

The U.S. tourist who was airlifted to Florida after falling ill at a Bahamas resort in an incident that left her husband and another American couple dead remains in good condition Thursday, a hospital spokesperson tells Fox News Digital.

Donnis Chiarella, 65, is the lone survivor after the Americans were found dead in a villa at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma on Friday. She is currently being treated at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami.

"She is still in good condition," a spokesperson at the facility said.

The pool area of the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in June 2016. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals

POLICE EXAMINING FOOD AT BAHAMAS RESORT AFTER 3 AMERICANS FOUND DEAD

The other victims have been identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida.

Police in the Bahamas investigating the deaths have been looking into whether the food the victims ate played a role, in addition to possible leaks from the water heater, air conditioner and propane supply of the unit they were staying in, according to reports.

Samples taken from the three victims have been sent to a lab in Philadelphia for examination, with toxicology results expected next week.

The causes of the deaths remain unknown.

Sandals has not responded to recent requests from Fox News Digital for comment.