Sandbox AQ Gets Backing From CIA’s Venture Arm

Katrina Manson
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Central Intelligence Agency’s venture capital firm has invested in Sandbox AQ, a Google software spinoff that is focused on harnessing artificial intelligence and quantum science.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The CIA’s In-Q-Tel was joined by Paladin Capital Group, which backs innovative tech companies, in Sandbox AQ’s first round of fundraising. The round -- which was oversubscribed -- has garnered “well into the nine figures,” Sandbox AQ Chief Executive Officer Jack Hidary said in an interview.

Founded in 2016, Sandbox AQ was spun off from Alphabet Inc.’s Google earlier this month and is chaired by Eric Schmidt, the search giant’s former CEO. Instead of making a quantum computer of its own, Sandbox AQ seeks to develop software architecture that can replace existing cryptography with complex new algorithms that are deemed impossible to crack by quantum computers, a nascent technology that isn’t yet operationally viable.

Steve Bowsher, president of In-Q-Tel, said the aim of the equity stake was to develop new encryption software that could resist the prospect of code-cracking by emergent quantum computing, as well as quantum sensors and other products.

“We want them to be able to sell into the U.S. government,” Bowsher said in an interview. He added the venture firm had spent the past few weeks introducing Sandbox AQ’s work to some of the eight U.S. intelligence agencies that it works with, which include the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and CIA.

Bowsher said In-Q-Tel invests in about 30 companies a year. About 40%-45% of the technologies from the 600 companies it has invested in since its genesis in 1999 have gone on to be adopted by U.S. intelligence agencies, he added.

Paladin Capital Chief Investment Officer Chris Steed predicted Sandbox AQ could come to dominate a market that would be worth tens of billions of dollars. Industry analysts IQT Research estimated last year the market for post-quantum cryptography will grow to $2.3 billion by 2026 and $7.6 billion by 2030.

‘Hardware Miracles’

In-Q-Tel and Paladin’s backing would allow Sandbox AQ to develop relationships to work closely with U.S. and allied governments on roll out, said Hidary. While it was “wonderful” to have early-mover advantage, the strength of its software, expert team of more than 55 people and alliances were more critical for success, he added.

Scientists differ over when a breakthrough in quantum computing might arrive, with estimates spanning five to 50 years -- or never at all.

Joe Altepeter, who manages a quantum research program at the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, said last month there was a lot of “hype” over industry claims about the arrival of quantum computing, which has drawn billions of dollars in investment, though several “hardware miracles” still stand in the way.

While there was “definitely still a possibility that quantum ultimately doesn’t develop” and so the problem would never manifest, Bowsher said it was important to prepare in advance “because you don’t want to be caught flat-footed.”

He added that it was hard to know how close China, which is investing billions of dollars into quantum research, might be to cracking public-key encryption. “If you wait until then, it would be too late,” he said.

Experts warn encrypted data that is stolen and stockpiled en masse could be cracked at scale as soon as quantum computing comes online. That could risk troves of commercial and government secrets, some of which remain classified for 25 years or far longer.

Theoretical Threats

Wary of the coming threat, the Biden administration in January tasked national security systems to come up with transition plans to help defend against the theoretical threat to public-key encryption posed by the arrival of quantum computers.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, known as NIST, is seeking to select new quantum-proof encryption algorithms from seven finalists shortly as part of a global competition. Two of the shortlisted algorithms come from the team behind PQShield, an Oxford University spinoff that also offers post-quantum cryptographic software. Winners will be slotted into Sandbox AQ’s and other companies’ software architecture.

Sandbox AQ has also newly formed partnerships with Ernst & Young and Deloitte to offer services to thousands of their customers, including initially an inventory of existing software. Financial, pharmaceutical and telecommunications companies, which have some of the most sensitive data to protect, are likely to be at the forefront of efforts to create a new marketplace in post-quantum cryptography.

“We’re not being alarmist and saying you need to change everything today,” said Colin Soutar, who leads cyber strategy at Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory. “But I do want to say that organizations should start taking a prudent look at what they have.”

Some in the private sector are already taking the plunge. Mount Sinai Health System in New York and its 7,000 physicians became a customer of Sandbox AQ’s discovery services last month, said Chief Information Officer Kristin Myers. That will enable the healthcare company, which has revenue of $9.3 billion a year, to review all the software it would need to update to prepare for post-quantum cryptography, before determining if it will go ahead with the transition.

“I think this is the way the industry will go, especially in the next five years,” Myers said, adding she took the step to safeguard patient confidentiality.

(Updates with more details from Bowsher in sixth paragraph. A previous version was corrected to reflect the funding round had closed.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teens’ 10-Minute Grocery Startup Valuation Reaches $900 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Zepto, an instant grocery startup founded by two teenagers, has raised $200 million in a funding round led by Y Combinator, taking its valuation to around $900 million within nine months of beginning 10-minute deliveries in India’s fast-growing quick commerce segment.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine

  • The Machiavellian way: How 'The Prince' can help women at work

    When it comes to the status of women in the workplace, there are decades of talk and not enough action. The gender pay gap is still enormous, and CEOs are still overwhelmingly male, as are corporate boards. Stacey Vanek Smith says we should look to an unlikely source to help solve this stubborn problem: Niccolo Machiavelli.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Amazon stock is still getting beat up after disappointing earnings

    No relief yet in Amazon shares after a disappointing quarter and outlook.

  • Hacking Russia was off-limits. The Ukraine war made it a free-for-all.

    For more than a decade, U.S. cybersecurity experts have warned about Russian hacking that increasingly uses the labor power of financially motivated criminal gangs to achieve political goals, such as strategically leaking campaign emails. Prolific ransomware groups in the last year and a half have shut down pandemic-battered hospitals, the key fuel conduit Colonial Pipeline and schools; published sensitive documents from corporate victims; and, in one case, pledged to step up attacks on American

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon on Its Post-Earnings Selloff

    Forget the year-over-year growth numbers and look at the two-year "stacks." Amazon's business is deceptively accelerating, not decelerating.

  • Israel keen to set up cyber 'Iron Dome' to curb rise in attacks

    Israel's government on Monday ordered communications firms to step up their cyber security efforts in the wake of a rise in attempted hacking attacks. New regulations are currently being implemented in which mandatory and unified standards will have to be met, the Communications Ministry and Israel's National Cyber Directorate said. Under the new rules, firms must formulate plans to protect communications networks using a combination of monitoring and control mechanisms to make it possible to establish an up to date picture of cyber protection while ensuring privacy.

  • Russia’s cyber warfare against Ukraine more nuanced than expected

    Russia’s approach to cyber warfare against Ukraine has proved more subtle so far than many expected. This week’s Microsoft report on the operations reveals that Moscow-backed hackers have launched more than 200 cyberattacks against Ukraine, including nearly 40 destructive ones that targeted the country’s government organizations and critical sectors. Cyber experts say the analysis suggests…

  • 3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Ride on Brisk 5G Deployments

    The coronavirus-driven digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite near-term chip shortages. VZ, CCOI and GOGO are well-positioned to make the most of the current scenario.

  • Here's Why Shopify Can Beat Amazon's New Buy With Prime

    Free, two-day shipping; easy returns; and checkout and shipping options like they have on Amazon can now be accessed on a retailer's own website if it uses the e-commerce giant's logistics platform. While it could help expand Amazon's reach beyond the confines of its own site, making the Prime loyalty program an essential component for consumers and merchants alike, the real purpose is likely an effort to blunt Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) ability to further build out its own fulfillment network. Buy with Prime is another way for Amazon to take the technological prowess it developed and transform it into a service.

  • Worcester Research Bureau: Broadband internet access has expanded in city, but quality issues remain

    With one internet service provider giving service to over 99% of the city, the report finds that a solely free market approach to addressing these disparities may be inadequate.

  • How to remove your personal information from Google search results

    Google has been broadly against a global "right to be forgotten," a facet of European law that allows EU citizens to demand that companies, including tech giants, delete personal data that is stored about them. Now with its new search results removal request feature, you can ask Google to remove personally identifiable information about yourself (or someone you represent) from its search results, like a phone number, email address or your home address, and other sensitive information that could be used to break into your online accounts, like login credentials.

  • VanEck Releases First NFTs, Promising Early Access to Research

    Asset management and crypto-based product firm VanEck has launched its first collection of NFTs to showcase the tokens’ real-world utility and build community.