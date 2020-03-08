Sanders challenged over claim Democratic 'establishment' forced Buttigieg, Klobuchar out

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Sunday he wasn't surprised that the "power of the [Democratic] establishment" forced Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg — both of whom he said worked very hard on their campaigns — out of the Democratic presidential race in an attempt elevate former Vice President Joe Biden and keep Sanders from the nomination.









Sen. Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday results: "One of the things I was kind of not surprised by was the power of the establishment to force Amy Klobuchar, who had worked so hard, Pete Buttigieg who had really worked extremely hard as well out of the race." https://t.co/FMsEFyFDY3 pic.twitter.com/9C5lLFJCR5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 8, 2020

But Sanders received some pushback on the comments from observers who argued it wasn't the Democratic establishment that caused the downfall of the Klobuchar and Buttigieg campaigns, but their inability to, well, conjure up enough support from voters, and African American voters in particular. After all, Klobuchar and Buttigieg were, to put it mildly, trounced by Biden in South Carolina, where the Democratic electorate is comprised of a majority of black voters, suggesting they had little room for improvement going forward.













It wasn’t the establishment that forced Klobuchar and Buttigieg out, it was their lack of support with black voters. And while we’re at it, those same black voters broke for Biden over Sanders by 45 points on Super Tuesday.https://t.co/W3NcGxAVcb https://t.co/Z373EnT20u — Cameron Peters (@jcameronpeters) March 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders blames his Super Tuesday losses on the "establishment" pressuring Klobuchar and Buttigieg's to drop from the race. No mention of their SC trouncing and inability to attract African American voters. pic.twitter.com/xqOxFMYPbh — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 8, 2020

