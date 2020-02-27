Sanders has a convenient change of heart on delegate rules. Will Democrats buy it?

One of the qualities that fans of Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders like most about him is that he’s been saying the same things for decades: on universal health care, on income inequality, on “political revolution” and so on.

But there’s one big issue that Sanders has reversed himself on — and it could complicate his path to the nomination.

The issue is the role of so-called superdelegates at the Democratic convention. These are the elected officials and party leaders who are automatically seated but whose votes only come into play after the first ballot.

At last week’s debate in Las Vegas, moderator Chuck Todd asked each candidate whether “the person with the most delegates at the end of this primary season [should] be the nominee, even if they are short of a majority.”

Sanders currently leads the party’s delegate count. The latest polls suggest that he will widen his lead next week, when 16 states and territories — including the big prizes of California and Texas — vote on Super Tuesday. But as Todd pointed out, the same polls also suggest that, because of this year’s fragmented field and the way delegates are apportioned, there’s “a very good chance none of you are going to have enough delegates to the Democratic National Convention to clinch this nomination.”

To get nominated on the first ballot in Milwaukee this July, a candidate needs a majority of pledged delegates — the ones who are selected by voters in the primaries and caucuses. If no one prevails in the first round, the convention proceeds to a second ballot, on which the 3,979 pledged delegates are free to back whichever candidate they choose, and the 771 superdelegates also get to cast a vote.

The question Todd posed was whether the candidates would agree in advance that the party should nominate whichever candidate comes into the convention with the most delegates.

“If that happens, I want all of your opinions on this,” Todd said. “Yes or no, leading person with the delegates, should they be the nominee or not?”

The Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, S.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) More

One by one, every candidate on stage — Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar — offered up the same answer.

“No,” Biden said. “Let the process work its way out.”

“Not necessarily,” Buttigieg agreed. “Not until there’s a majority.”

Finally, Todd came to Sanders. He was the only candidate who answered yes.

“The will of the people should prevail,” Sanders said. “The person who has the most votes should become the nominee.”

Sanders’s position makes perfect populist sense — especially for a candidate who won the most votes in the first three nominating contests and is leading in the national polls.

The problem is that Sanders spent much of 2016 arguing that the person who had the most votes that year — his rival Hillary Clinton — shouldn’t become the nominee, and that superdelegates, defying the “will of the people,” should choose him instead.

At a CNN town hall Wednesday in Charleston, S.C., Warren pointed out that this was, in fact, “Bernie’s position in 2016, that it should not go to the person who had a plurality.”

“And remember, his last play was to superdelegates,” she added.

Warren is correct on all counts.

It’s tough to untangle Sanders’s 2016 stance on superdelegates, if only because it kept shifting. In February of that year — after Sanders shocked the Democratic establishment by effectively tying Clinton in Iowa and trouncing her in New Hampshire — his campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, said on MSNBC that “if the people in the states choose Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton, I cannot imagine that the superdelegates would overturn the will of the people.” In 2016, the rules were different than they are now: Superdelegates could vote on the first ballot, boosting their chosen candidate to a majority, and they could make their preferences known long before the convention. Clinton, the Democratic insider, had already amassed a huge superdelegate lead by that time. The Sanders campaign’s argument was the same as the one he’s making today: Support the candidate “who has the most votes.”