Sanders doesn't think Buttigieg can simultaneously 'represent working people' and accept donations from big industries

It was a busy day for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, both of whom made the Sunday television rounds. One common question that came up was their opinions on the other's stance about billionaire donors.

Sanders said the fact that Buttigieg accepts contributions from wealthy donors, especially those tied to the pharmaceutical industry, makes it tough to believe he'll stand up to "powerful entities and represent working people" if he's elected president. Sanders said he, on the other hand, can be trusted to take on the likes of Wall Street, insurance companies, and the fossil fuel industry.









Senator Bernie Sanders on big money, campaigns, and whether Buttigieg's donors will prevent him from effectively representing the American people. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/posdKEREzw — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 9, 2020

Buttigieg said he's far from an "establishment powerhouse" and he's "never hesitated to stand up to industry," noting that as mayor, South Bend sued pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis. At the same time, he said he welcomes anyone who wants to contribute to his campaign and help defeat President Trump no matter their income-level.









.@PeteButtigieg on @BernieSanders' criticism of "billionaire" donor support: "If somebody is ready to help us put together the campaign that's going to defeat Donald Trump, then I welcome that support...no matter if they've got a lot of money or not" https://t.co/JtNKORMvEO pic.twitter.com/JpEbEhI0DC — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 9, 2020

He also referred to Sanders' own income, quipping "Bernie's pretty rich and I would happily accept a contribution from him."

