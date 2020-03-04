Sanders finds out Bloomberg dropped out of the 2020 race hours later: 'First I heard about that'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) apparently hasn't been keeping a close eye on the news today.

Sanders spoke to reporters in a post-Super Tuesday press conference on Wednesday afternoon, hours after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced he was bowing out of the 2020 race. But when a reporter asked Sanders for his thoughts, they evidently broke the news to him for the very first time.

"Has he stepped out?" Sanders asked the reporter. "Well, that's the first I heard about that."

Sanders went on to conclude that Bloomberg dropping out and throwing his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden is part of an effort to "stop Bernie Sanders," though he once again reiterated that this is "the first I've heard of what role Mayor Bloomberg will be playing."

With this roughly four-hour delay between the Bloomberg news breaking and it making its way to Sanders, get ready for the senator's very delayed thoughts on No Time to Die's release date getting bumped sometime this evening.









