Sanders had some vulnerable Democrats worried. Biden's surge eased their minds.

As results began coming in on Super Tuesday, some of the most vulnerable Democratic members of Congress breathed a sigh of relief: Joe Biden was surging.

A week later, those sighs became a veritable exhalation: The former vice president won primaries in key states, including Michigan, to solidify his lead over Bernie Sanders in the all-important delegate chase.

"I'm thrilled to have Joe Biden at the top of the ticket — I think he is exactly the type of candidate we need to overcome the divisiveness of the Trump administration," Rep. Harley Rouda of California told NBC News last week. “I think he's going to help a lot of down-tickets such as myself on the ballot.”

Rouda, a first-term congressman, is part of the wave of Democratic candidates who turned traditionally red seats blue to help flip the House in the 2018 midterms. He and other "Frontliners" — what House Democrats' campaign arm is calling those members attempting to win tough re-election battles in 2020 — had been watching the party's early presidential nominating contests with keen interest and no small amount of anxiety.

For those lawmakers fighting to stay in office in districts that have elected Republicans for decades, a Democratic socialist at the top of the party's ticket felt like it would be an in-kind donation for their opponents. Many held back on endorsing any candidate. And prior to Biden's surge, Sanders' presidential bid had already emerged as a trigger point in those re-election battles, with some facing attacks of "socialism," despite their own moderate agendas.

Strategists say it’s almost impossible for House candidates to distance themselves from the presidential nominees in a presidential election year, and Sanders’ promise of “revolution” makes that all the more difficult.

“What these Frontliners are looking at is, they don’t want to spend every single day being consumed by having to answer for Sanders rhetoric or Sanders policy,” said Rodell Mollineau, a longtime Democratic strategist who is an adviser to Biden’s super PAC. “The more time — as a candidate — that you’re spending having to defend or deflect from any sort of national phenomenon is a day that you’re not talking about the issues that your constituents care about.”

Democratic Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, who represents Texas' 7th District and has yet to endorse a primary presidential candidate, hardly aligns with Sanders on politics — her West Houston district is reliant on energy jobs and she openly opposes policy positions like his fracking ban. But after Republican Wesley Hunt won his party's primary on Super Tuesday, he released an attack ad telling voters that “a vote for Lizzie is a vote for Bernie."

Mollineau said that the distance between Sanders and Fletcher on policy hardly mattered. “If you’re explaining, you’re losing,” he said.

Strategists and candidates said Biden — who endorsed and campaigned for many of the Frontliners in 2018 as a surrogate — fits into their political brands, too.

“The way that many of these Frontliners won their elections was by not being hyper partisan, by communicating a message of working together to make the lives of constituents better,” he said.

Earlier on, as Biden struggled and Sanders soared in the first voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, vulnerable down-ballot candidates offered endorsements sparingly: Some threw their support behind home-state candidates or Mike Bloomberg, who was competing against Biden and others for the moderate lane in a still-crowded field of candidates.

Of the 42 at-risk Democrats in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Frontline program, none have endorsed Sanders. Nine endorsed Biden before voters went to the polls on Super Tuesday, but after his wins started pouring in, the endorsements started flowing: Biden picked up 11 more nods in less than two weeks.

Rouda endorsed Biden after Super Tuesday's returns, as did Reps. Sean Casten of Illinois, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Andy Kim of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Haley Stevens of Michigan, and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida. After Biden's big wins in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan on March 10, more Frontliners joined the list, with Reps. Lucy McBath of Georgia, Max Rose of New York, and Josh Gottheimer and Mikie Sherrill, both of New Jersey, adding their names to his list of endorsements on Wednesday.