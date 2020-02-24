Bernie Sanders Picks Up 24 Delegates From Nevada, Establishing Lead

(Bloomberg) -- Bernie Sanders picked up 24 delegates from Nevada, doubling his total haul in the Democratic presidential primary from the three early-state contests held so far.

With a first-place win in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, the Vermont senator now has 45 delegates, while former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 25 and former Vice President Joe Biden has 15, according to the Associated Press’ delegate tracker.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has eight delegates, while Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has seven.

One delegate from Iowa has not yet been awarded.

Who’s Winning the 2020 Presidential Delegate Count?

Three other candidates in the race -- former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard -- have not won any delegates so far.

(Michael Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

Pledged delegates are allocated in caucuses, primaries and party conventions in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories.

The next primary will be held in South Carolina on Saturday, with 54 delegates at stake. Biden is currently the front-runner in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

