Sanders Pulls in $18 million in First Quarter of Presidential Campaign

Senator Bernie Sanders raised a whopping $18.2 million for his presidential campaign in the first quarter of this year, his campaign announced Tuesday.

The Vermont independent announced his second bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in February, and raised nearly $6 million on the first day of his campaign and $10 million during the first week. He now reportedly has $28 million in cash on hand.

The average donation to Sanders’s campaign was $20 and the campaign received nearly 900,000 individual donations.

“Supporters have shown up big time for this campaign. Huge, you could say,” Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, told reporters.

The total beats Sanders’s haul from the first quarter of his 2016 presidential run, when he raised close to $15 million.

Two other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination have also announced their fundraising totals for the first quarter. Senator Kamala Harris reported she raised $12 million, and South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg said that his campaign had raised $7 million.

The deadline for candidates to submit quarterly campaign-finance filings to the Federal Election Commission is April 15.

