Marianne Williamson Lays Off Entire 2020 Staff: Campaign Update

Author Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire presidential campaign staff, according to her campaign manager Patricia Ewing.

Ewing, who was dismissed along with the rest of the team, said Williamson is “still figuring out what she’s going to do” at this time.

Williamson, a spiritual guru who ran on a message of promoting peace, has lagged in the polls since she entered the race and is currently polling in last place at 0.2% in the Real Clear Politics average.

Biden Improves Fundraising, But Lags Key Rivals (2:28 p.m.)

Joe Biden had his strongest fundraising quarter yet during the final three months of 2019 but still took in less than at least of his two key opponents.

The former vice president’s campaign raised $22.7 million in the fourth quarter, he announced in a web video Thursday. That puts his haul behind Bernie Sanders’s $34.5 million and Pete Buttigieg’s $24.7 million. Elizabeth Warren hasn’t reported her fourth-quarter total.

Biden’s campaign said it doubled online fundraising from the third to fourth quarters. The average online contribution was $23 and the overall average contribution was $41 during the quarter.

Biden raised $21.5 million during the second quarter and $15.2 million in the third. The drop between quarters was a wake-up call for some Biden backers, who pushed more aggressively to raise money during 2019’s final three months.

In October, Biden’s worries about his campaign resources led him to reverse his previous opposition to the creation of a super-PAC supporting his candidacy as a group of allies and former aides launched Unite the Nation. The group had spent $2.2 million on advertising in Iowa as of Dec. 30, according to a memo from its staff. -- Jennifer Epstein

Michael Bloomberg to Skip Nevada Caucuses (2:02 p.m.)

The Nevada State Democratic Party says Michael Bloomberg will not appear on the preference cards for the state’s Feb. 22 caucuses, in keeping with his plans to skip the early nominating contests.

The former New York mayor wasn’t among 13 candidates, including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who met a Jan. 1 filing deadline to appear on the preference card, the party said Thursday. The Nevada contest follows the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 and the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11.

Bloomberg, who announced his candidacy on Nov. 24, has said he joined the race too late to compete effectively in the February caucuses and primaries. Instead, he’s focusing on California, Texas, North Carolina and other states voting March 3 on so-called Super Tuesday and in contests later in March, when more than 60% of the pledged delegates needed for the party’s nomination are awarded.

Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. -- Mark Niquette

Warren Would End Delays for Disability Benefits (11:03 a.m.)

Elizabeth Warren proposes to eliminate waiting periods to make it easier for disabled people to access benefits under Social Security Disability Insurance and Medicare.Current law imposes delays before obtaining benefits of up to five months for Social Security and 12 months for Medicare. In a proposal released Thursday, she says that she’d get rid of them.Warren’s plan also calls for phasing out — rather than immediately halting — Social Security disability benefits once the beneficiary returns to work, reducing them by $1 for every $2 earned above an inflation-indexed threshold of $2,110. Her plan would additionally expand the program’s maximum Supplemental Security Income benefit to the federal poverty level.

Her plan includes various other measures including protecting disabled people in prison by requiring jails to build accommodations.

According to a campaign official, Warren sought advice from various disability advocates, including former Senator Tom Harkin, an Iowa Democrat who was an original sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act. -- Sahil Kapur

Yang Raised $16.5 Million in Fourth Quarter (8:57 a.m.)

Democrat Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million in the final three months of 2019, his best-showing so-far but well-behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, according to figures released by his campaign.

The entrepreneur has received in total more than 1 million contributions from 400,000 donors, the campaign said. The average was $30. Yang’s fourth-quarter haul is $6.5 million more than the $10 million he raised in the third quarter, according to data from his campaign.