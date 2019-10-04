Doctors Confirm Sanders Had Heart Attack

Presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was released from a Las Vegas hospital on Friday following treatment for what his physicians confirmed was a heart attack, according to the Senator’s campaign.

Sanders was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he suffered from chest pains during a campaign event. Doctors performed surgery on the candidate, inserting two stents into a clogged artery.

The Sanders campaign subsequently cancelled events and postponed the purchase of TV ads in Iowa. However, the campaign confirmed Sanders’ participation in the upcoming Democratic primary debate, scheduled for October 15 in Ohio.

The campaign said Sanders would return home by the end of the weekend. His physicians said in a statement that his “hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress.”

Sanders thanked his medical team on Twitter, adding, “After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.

I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work. pic.twitter.com/HjBc9LPjo4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019





At 78, Sanders is the oldest presidential candidate in a Democratic field that includes former vice president Joe Biden, 76, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70.

After the completion of his surgery, Sanders took to Twitter to reassure supporters and repeated his call for universal medical coverage.

