Biden Says Would Cancel Rallies If Advised: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said Sunday he would follow the advice of public health officials if they suggest canceling Democratic presidential campaign rallies.

At Pearl’s Southern Cooking in Jackson, Mississippi, Biden put some antibacterial gel on his hands before eating and told reporters he would consider ending large events.

“We’re listening to the experts and the CDC and taking advice from them. Whatever advice they give me we’ll take,” he said.

His campaign later expanded on his comments, saying it will “continue to closely follow guidance offered by federal and local public health officials on the types of events we hold and how we execute them.”

The former vice president is leading in delegates and in polls ahead of voting in six states on Tuesday.

Sanders Says He Would Cancel Rallies If State Officials Ask (2:23 p.m.)

Bernie Sanders said Sunday he would cancel large campaign rallies if asked to do so by state health officials.

Asked in an interview with NBC what he would do if his campaign was asked not to hold a big campaign event as part of an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Democratic presidential candidate said, “Look, we’re not going to endanger the health of anyone in this country.”

“We are talking to public health officials all over this country and obviously what is most important to us is to protect the health of the American people,” he said.

The Vermont senator is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in delegates and in polls ahead of voting in six states on Tuesday. His rallies have drawn large crowds -- including an event on Saturday in Chicago’s Grant Park -- at a time when many events and conferences are being canceled because of the virus. -- Magan Crane

Coming Up

Six states hold nominating contests on March 10: primaries in Michigan, Missouri, Washington state, Mississippi and Idaho, and a caucus in North Dakota.

Democratic candidates debate again on March 15 in Phoenix.

(Disclaimer: Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, also sought the Democratic presidential nomination. He endorsed Joe Biden on March 4.)

