Sanders says Democrats are "going to come together" on $3.5 trillion bill
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Senator Bernie Sanders says Democrats are "going to come together again and do what has to be done."
Senator Bernie Sanders says Democrats are "going to come together again and do what has to be done."
Donald Trump Jr.'s posts don't exactly 'back the blue.'
The Arizona State Senate and the company it hired are now at loggerheads over records the Cyber Ninjas company is not releasing after a court order.
The Ohio Republican's attack on Democrats got flipped back on him.
People on Twitter think they spotted side-eye, and sent the term "even Bannon" trending.
Occupancy drops in Trump's flagship Fifth Avenue building in Manhattan.
"With all due respect, governor, your way is failing," CNN's Jake Tapper said. "Are you going to try to change anything to change this horrible statistic from what you're doing already?"
TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Sunday after Beijing said it would suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island on pest concerns, in the latest spat between the two over fruit. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty. China's customs administration said it had repeatedly detected pests called "Planococcus minor" in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops or custard apples, and wax apples from Taiwan.
The cybersecurity lawyer indicted this week by a grand jury in special counsel John Durham's investigation could end up being the "fall guy" for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, warned a top House Republican.
Establishment Republican donors posed as a "Tea Party" group to help Kevin McCarthy boost his MAGA cred — and climb to the top of the GOP
McConaughey leads Abbott in Texas poll as O'Rourke inches closer
"There hadn't been prior warning of this decision and I think that was perhaps the thing that angered the French the most," Georgina Wright of Institut Montaigne said.
"Lower average occupancy," led to to the decision to move a Trump Tower loan onto a watch list, Bloomberg reported.
Erin Schaff/APThere’s a reason that the partisan hacks of the Supreme Court keep protesting about how they’re not partisan hacks.A year after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, they’re racing to overturn Roe v. Wade, while pretending they’re not and speaking out against the partisan hackery they’re engaged in.It’s an ironic turn of events, if a sadly unsurprising one, as first Amy Coney Barrett and now Clarence Thomas delivered speeches asking Americans to trust them—speeches that just happened to come b
Afghan journalists have to strike what may be an impossible balance: Appearing in public and on air to report without provoking the ire of the Taliban.
GettyJoe Biden’s norm-busting presidency suggests the depressing conclusion that every future executive is destined to overreach.Consider the trend over the last 12 years. Biden’s old boss, Barack Obama, told DREAMers he couldn’t just “waive away the law Congress put in place,” because he was, “not a king,” and then he proceeded to do just that. He said of Congress, “Where they won’t act, I will,” and warned that he had a pen and a phone. This led to Donald Trump, who (among other things) persua
Members of the media and law enforcement vastly outnumbered a few hundred rallygoers at a much-hyped event outside the Capitol on Saturday to support those who were arrested on suspicion of participating in nonviolent crimes that were connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Mike Pence, the former vice president, has doubled his team to about 20 people this summer and has recruited a top Republican fundraiser, CNN Politics reported.
Former Attorney General William Barr warned former President Donald Trump he would lose the 2020 election months before the contest because suburban voters viewed him as a "f***ing a**hole," a forthcoming book claims.
Donald Trump cost taxpayers $1.7 million providing his adult children and three officials with Secret Service protection after he left office.
"That's my brand. I don't do the corporate jet thing. I'm not going to show up in a little Gulfstream" like a CEO, Trump said, per a new book.