Sanders Says No ‘Plans’ to Fire Fed’s Powell as Lawmakers Worry

(Bloomberg) -- White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she doesn’t know of a plan to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as key lawmakers and market strategists urged the president not to dismiss the U.S. central bank chief.

“I’m not aware of any plans to do this,” Sanders said in a one-sentence email to Bloomberg on Saturday.

President Donald Trump has discussed firing Powell many times in the past few days as his frustration with the central banker intensified following this week’s interest rate increase and months of stock market losses, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sanders brief, qualified comment was the first public response from the White House after Bloomberg reported nearly 15 hours earlier the discussions about ousting Powell. She didn’t elaborate further.

Advisers close to Trump aren’t convinced he would move against Powell, and are hoping that the president’s bout of anger will dissipate over the holidays, the people said on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. Some of Trump’s advisers have warned him that firing Powell would be disastrous.

Former Senate Banking Chairman Richard Shelby publicly cautioned Trump against the move on Saturday.

“I’d be very careful about doing that,” the Alabama Republican said. “The independence of the Fed is the foundation of our banking system.”

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat on the Banking Committee, also urged Trump against trying to remove the central banker.

“What the President fails to understand is that monetary policy should be separate from politics,” Warner said in a statement. “Any action taken to dismantle the independence of the Fed would not only be inappropriate, it’s just another threat by this president against the institutions that protect our rule of law.”

Representative Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking Democratic leader in the House, said a presidential move to oust Powell “would be bad for the country.”

Republican Representative Dennis Ross of Florida many of his GOP congressional colleagues are already disturbed by Defense Secretary James Mattis’s exit, and to now be worried about Powell only aggravates their concern. "Whether it be defense or monetary policy, we want to see some stability," he said.

A member of the House Financial Services Committee, he predicted the panel’s incoming Democratic chairwoman, Maxine Waters of California, would launch a “significant oversight investigation” if Trump dismisses Powell.

Any attempt by Trump to push out Powell would have potentially devastating ripple effects across financial markets, undermining investors’ confidence in the central bank’s ability to shepherd the economy without political interference. It would come as markets have plummeted in recent weeks, with the major stock indexes already down sharply for the year.

“Were he to try, markets would erupt,” said Nick Sargen, chief economist with Fort Washington Investment Advisors. “It would be construed as a loss of the Fed’s independence, and the dollar would sell off along with stocks.”

It’s unclear how much legal authority the president has to fire Powell. The Federal Reserve Act says governors may be “removed for cause by the President.” Since the chairman is also a governor, that presumably extends to him or her, but the rules around firing the leader are legally ambiguous, as Peter Conti-Brown of the University of Pennsylvania notes in his book on Fed independence.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, said in an interview the president hasn’t expressed to him an intent to move against Powell, but that if Trump were going to pursue that course of action he would go to the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, for advice. “I don’t know if he should fire him or not,” Giuliani added.

Trump’s dissatisfaction with Powell and the Fed, which he’s expressed numerous times in the past few months on Twitter and in interviews, appears to have boiled over after Wednesday’s interest-rate hike and one of the worst single-week U.S. stock market losses in a decade.

Ahead of the central bank’s two-day meeting, Trump again attempted to jawbone the independent policymakers in a tweet that warned against “yet another mistake.”

The Fed announced a widely anticipated rate hike after the meeting, and Powell signaled he’ll be more cautious about tightening next year. But investors’ concerns over the chairman’s comments led to U.S. equities to record their steepest declines for any Federal Open Market Committee announcement day since 2011.