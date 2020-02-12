Sanders Claims Victory in Too-Close-to-Call New Hampshire Race

(Bloomberg) -- Bernie Sanders claimed victory in a primary still too close to call in New Hampshire, where he hopes to cement his status as the Democratic frontrunner in a race that remains defined by the divide between progressives and moderates.

After polls closed Tuesday night in the Granite State, Sanders had 26.3% of the vote with 75% of precincts reporting. He was trailed by Pete Buttigieg with 24.1%, Amy Klobuchar with 19.6%, and Elizabeth Warren with 9.6%.

Sanders had counted on his lead in earlier statewide surveys to translate into a victory after a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses. Two national polls in the past two days showed the Vermont senator overtaking longtime front-runner Joe Biden, who was running a distant fifth in early New Hampshire results with 8.3% and headed to South Carolina well before the polls closed.

“Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders said to cheering supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, as chants of “Bernie beats Trump” filled the room.

Yet Sanders’ self-described democratic socialism may leave moderate voters casting about for a different candidate. Buttigieg and Klobuchar had surged in polls before the New Hampshire vote, and their strong showings in the Tuesday primary will give them a boost into the next round of nominating contests.

At stake in New Hampshire are 24 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, a small prize compared to Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states and territories including California and Texas vote. But it holds outsized importance because it is the first primary election of the 2020 nominating contests, followed by Nevada caucuses and South Carolina’s primary later this month.

One candidate who had captured voters’ imagination, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, lagged far behind in the early New Hampshire results and announced an end to his campaign on Tuesday evening. Colorado Senator Michael Bennet also ended his 2020 bid.

Buttigieg, who earned the most delegates from the bungled Iowa caucuses, could claim a measure of success with a strong second-place finish in New Hampshire, especially given that Sanders hails from neighboring Vermont.

“A campaign that some said shouldn’t be here at all has shown we are here to stay,” Buttigieg told supporters late Tuesday as results were being calculated. “We can’t afford to miss the mark or miss this moment. We must get this right.”

Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator, was also trying to claim the title of the electable moderate. She rose to third place in tracking polls taken after she closed Friday’s debate with a moving appeal to working-class voters who abandoned the Democratic Party for Trump in 2016. Her campaign said earlier Tuesday it had raised more than $4 million since the debate, and a person familiar with the matter said the organization would beef up staffing after her surge in New Hampshire.

Warren has long insisted that her broad organization will keep her going later into the nominating contest. On Tuesday, after polls closed in New Hampshire, she warned of a long fight, but said she was best positioned to beat Trump.

“We can unite this party and this country by mobilizing people behind ideas that are not only popular with huge majorities of the American people -- but that also accomplish structural change for our broken government and our rigged economy,” she told supporters.

Health care was the top issue for Democratic voters in Tuesday’s primary, followed by climate change, according to early exit polls reported by CNN. Thirty-seven percent chose health care, with 28% citing climate change, CNN said. About two in 10 rated income inequality as their top issue and one in 10 picked foreign policy, the network said.

Multi-state Dash

After Tuesday, the race accelerates and shifts into a multi-state dash that makes it impossible for candidates to make the personal connections with voters that Iowa and New Hampshire enjoy.

One candidate happy to turn attention to later contests is Biden, who packed up and left even before the polls closed. He addressed supporters on Tuesday night via live-stream from South Carolina, where he hopes to revive his flagging campaign. He has staked his candidacy on the argument that he’s best positioned to win in November. But without any primary victories, that argument gets harder to make.