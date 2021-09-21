Sanders to serve at least 12 years for assault, kidnapping

Sep. 21—LIMA — A Lima man will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison on kidnapping and felonious assault charges, a judge decided Monday.

John Sanders, 48, was indicted on first-degree kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault charges back in December 2019. He pointed a gun at his former girlfriend's head, placed a pistol in her mouth and discharged the weapon toward her through a closed door.

The jury found Sanders guilty on both counts in July. Sentencing was originally scheduled for August but was moved so a psychological evaluation on Sanders could be completed.

Acting as his own attorney on Monday, he admitted to the allegations again as he has previously done throughout the trial.

Before Judge Jeffrey Reed handed down the sentencing, Sander's former girlfriend, Dawn Bloomfield, provided an emotional victim impact statement, saying that she still loves him and asking the court to keep him close to Lima so she can visit. She also addressed Sanders directly in her statement.

"What did I do so wrong that you put a gun in the side of my head and in my mouth and made me beg for my life?" she asked Sanders. "Never in a million years did I think you would do that horrible crime to me."

Bloomfield also said that she did not consider herself kidnapped by Sanders and wrote her statement before she understood the legal definition of kidnapping. The kidnapping legally occurred when Sanders put the gun in her mouth, due to her freedom of movement being restricted out of fear of injury or death.

"He did not kidnap me; I wanted to stay in the room to talk," she said. "We always had great communication, but not on that day."

Bloomfield did not ask for any restitution from Sanders.

"To address Dawn's question on what she did to ever deserve that, the answer is nothing. Nothing at all," Sanders responded.

Allen County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Willamowski Jr. called Sanders a "danger to society" and requested that he serve a maximum sentence on all charges. Willamowski also said that there were no reports of psychopathy from recent evaluation of Sanders, and he said Sanders exaggerated symptoms after his trial.

Story continues

Both charges carry three-year minimum specifications for the use of a firearm, adding six years to the six to nine years that Judge Reed gave to him.

After the sentencing came down, Sanders requested a court-appointed counsel to appeal his case.

Reach Trevor Hubert at 567-242-0398