Sanders 'socialism' represents a battle for the soul of the Democratic Party

Is America ready for a socialist presidential candidate? Democrats squared off on the issue Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders embraced the label of “democratic socialist” and said that in many ways the country is socialist already, if you are among the wealthy. Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg stood up for capitalism, as did, surprisingly, Elizabeth Warren. Other Democratic candidates might prefer to self-describe as “progressive” or to avoid labels altogether, but the exchanges on stage illustrated the longstanding stresses in the party over terminology, tactics and the balance between ideology and pragmatism.

Regardless of the label, socialist ideas clearly have a home in the Democratic Party. Every candidate in the debate promoted plans that would increase government management of the economy, in some cases dramatically. And a recent Gallup poll found that 76% of Democrats would back a socialist for president. Socialism is also more popular among young people than with older generations.

But socialism is far less attractive to the American public generally; the same Gallup poll showed that 53% of Americans would oppose a socialist as chief executive. In fact, “socialist” ranked lowest of all the characteristics Gallup tested, whether age, gender, race or religion, and was the only one facing majority opposition.

'New Democrats' faction

Sanders’ critics in the party acknowledge that his ideas fire up the progressive base but they also limit his broader appeal. For example, half the Democratic voters in the New Hampshire primary thought Sanders’ policies were “too liberal.” But pollsters were asking the wrong question, since for progressives who support Sanders “liberal” is a dirty word, more appropriate for old-school compromisers like former Vice President Joe Biden. And Sanders’ backers can point out that national support for their candidate has grown while Biden’s has begun to collapse.

Sanders noted during the debate that a Wall Street Journal poll showing two-thirds of voters “have reservations or are very uncomfortable" with a socialist candidate also showed him with a double-digit lead over his Democratic opponents.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in Tacoma, Washington, on Feb. 17, 2020.

Times have certainly changed. At the end of the Cold War, it would have been unthinkable for a major party candidate to even mention socialism, except to condemn it.

Back in 1988, only 15% of voters even identified as liberal.

In that campaign year, then-Vice President George H.W. Bush tried to court centrist Reagan Democrats by tagging Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis a “tax and spend” liberal. Dukakis fed the issue at first by trying to avoid the liberal label, then finally “admitting” it a few days before the election. Whether this cost Dukakis votes or not, the liberal brand emerged severely tarnished.

This helped give rise to the “New Democrats” faction that sought to project a more moderate image for the party. They talked up centrist “triangulation” and pursued policies that are anathema to today’s Democrats. Archetypical New Democrat President Bill Clinton backed restricting immigration, putting more police on the streets, passing broad tax cuts, restrictive welfare reform and the Defense of Marriage Act.

Then-Sen. Biden supported these policies in the 1990s and now has been forced to flee his record.

A 'socialist' vs. a 'communist'

This is the background to a recent tiff between Sanders and James Carville, the stalwart New Democrat strategist who helped put Clinton in the White House. For Carville, the Sanders campaign represents the type of threat the New Democrats had sought to prevent, an ideologically driven movement that would propel an unelectable candidate to the Democratic nomination, resulting in a rout potentially as decisive as when ultra-liberal George McGovern lost 49 states to incumbent Richard Nixon in 1972.