Sanders, Steyer gain in South Carolina, but Biden still on top in latest poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) may be basking in his victory after the Nevada caucuses, but he can't celebrate for too long. The South Carolina Primary is right around the corner, and despite Sanders steadily encroaching into first place for weeks in state polls, it's still former Vice President Joe Biden's state to lose in the week leading up to the vote, a new CBS/YouGov poll revealed Sunday.

Sanders crushed his competition in Nevada, where Biden finished a distant second. South Carolina, though, has always been the early voting state the vice president has had his eye on — and he's still got a chance — but Sanders is right behind him now as Biden's once dominant lead has shrunk to just a five-point advantage over Sanders in the new poll.









NEW FROM ⁦@CBSNewsPoll⁩ FROM SOUTH CAROLINA: @JoeBiden (28%) has only a single-digit lead with ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ (23%) right behind him. Support for the ex-VP has fallen double-digits ⁦@TomSteyer⁩ is at 18%. https://t.co/fBQEccgY2U — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) February 23, 2020

Some of that likely has to do with Biden's support among black voters shrinking over the last few months. He still maintains the edge, but billionaire Tom Steyer has shot up to second place among the demographic thanks to a furious final effort in the state. Steyer, in fact, is in third place in the poll, which must excite his campaign, considering he told Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday that he'll need a top-three finish next Saturday to get back into the race.

The CBS News survey was conducted by YouGov between February 20-22, 2020. A representative sample of 2,000 registered voters in South Carolina was selected, including 1,238 self-identiﬁed Democrats, as well as independents who plan to vote in the Democratic primary this year. The margin of error is 5.5 points.

