Sanders Is Stirring Cold War Angst. Young Voters Say, So What?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, greets supporters during a presidential primary campaign rally at a high school in Santa Ana, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

MIAMI — In the spring of 1989, as the outgoing mayor of Burlington, Vermont, Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, traveled to Cuba on an eight-day trip, with the hopes of meeting the Cuban dictator, Fidel Castro.

​The 47-year-old ​Sanders ​didn’t get time with Castro, but he ​toured Havana​, met with its mayor and marveled that visitors could take a cab anywhere in the country​. “The revolution there is far deeper and more profound than I understood it to be,”​ he said back home, according to The Burlington Free Press, and commended Cuba ​for providing free health care, free education and free housing.

Many older Democrats with sharp memories of the Cold War have been baffled and even offended by Sanders’ praise for the country — which is in the spotlight after he repeated some of it on “60 Minutes” this week — and it is one of the reasons they believe a self-described democratic socialist like Sanders would be a risky presidential nominee.

“It was a colossal blunder,” said Bob Squires, 70, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. “Loses Florida. If you look at Twitter, the people who had relatives come from Cuba, they have quite a different view. Bernie’s got blinders on.”

But for many younger progressives, the negative reactions to Sanders’ comments — ​which were also aired and debated in his 2016 presidential campaign — seem like boomer panic and a pernicious form of red-baiting, and reveal the divides within the Democratic Party.

“Socialism is a supposedly scary term that we’ve talked about so much, but we really don’t understand,” said Nolan Lok, 18, a chemistry major at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he cast a ballot early Wednesday, before its primary next week.

“In a society where technology is so important, where it takes fewer people to produce more things, we’re going to have to have a more socialistic society, where the government needs to step in more,” he said. “The government is going to be required to do more, and it’s something we should welcome, not be afraid of.”

This generational divide among Democrats was vividly apparent in interviews across the country this week assessing Sanders’ views and history, which included trips to the Soviet Union and Nicaragua as Burlington’s mayor as well as complimentary remarks about the Sandinistas. He has repudiated U.S. foreign policy backing anti-Communist governments and resistance forces, and he has been fervently against war. But his remarks about Castro stand out, like his expression of amazement in 1989 that the Cubans he had met “had almost a religious affection for him.”

Older liberals show varying support for Sanders’ positions, and the generational split was less apparent in South Florida, where many Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans do not like his views. Yet progressive voters born after the end of the Cold War — many of them people of color — dismissed the concerns about socialism as anachronistic and irrelevant.

For years in Washington, those left-wing views defined and to some extent diminished Sanders, an independent congressman and then senator who was widely regarded as a quirky outsider to the Democratic establishment. But now as the front-runner for the party’s nomination, Sanders is being pressured to explain his anti-imperialist worldview in the face of scrutiny and criticism from his rivals.

Sanders, 78, was pilloried during Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston, South Carolina, for his remarks on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, when he complimented the literacy programs Castro had enacted. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Sanders had a “nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960s” and lamented the prospect of “reliving the Cold War.”

Buttigieg and other Democrats say Sanders’ views not only are misguided but also reinforce his image as a socialist, which will make him and other Democratic candidates down the ballot easy targets for President Donald Trump and Republicans. And if he were to win the nomination, his stances could jeopardize his chances in Florida, the largest presidential general election battleground, where there is little room for appreciation of the 1959 Communist Cuban revolution.

Sanders stood by those positions at the debate, where he criticized U.S. policy in Latin America and repeated his praise for Castro’s literacy program.