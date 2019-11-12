Bloomberg Files Paperwork for Arkansas Primary: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork Tuesday to run in Arkansas’ March 3 Democratic primary, taking another step toward a potential 2020 presidential bid, though he hasn’t announced a formal decision to enter the race.

Bloomberg submitted documents ahead of a noon filing deadline to appear on the ballot, according to the Arkansas secretary of state’s office. He also filed paperwork last week for the Democratic primary in Alabama.

“If Mike runs, he’s going to run a 50-state campaign, and he’s going to go to states that Democratic candidates don’t often visit,” spokesman Jason Schechter said. “That starts today in Little Rock.”

Bloomberg, 77, indicated last week that he is once again considering a presidential run, with an adviser saying he is concerned that the current field of Democratic candidates will not be able to defeat President Donald Trump. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Other states have upcoming filing deadlines for 2020 nominating contests, including New Hampshire on Friday. Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson has indicated that if Bloomberg runs, he wouldn’t focus on the first four nominating contests where other candidates have been campaigning for months but would wage a national effort by targeting the states voting on Super Tuesday and beyond.

Trump to Address Super-PAC Donors (10:02 a.m.)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday plans to address donors to the America First Action super political action committee in New York City.

“It’s with 400 Orthodox Jews, and we will raise $4 million,” said America First spokeswoman Kelly Sadler wrote in an email.

It’s unusual for a president to appear at a super-PAC fundraiser -- especially Trump -- who shunned the groups during his 2016 campaign. But the president and campaign have embraced the committees, which can raise unlimited funds, for his 2020 re-election bid.

Federal candidates are not allowed to explicitly ask a donor to contribute more than $5,000 to a super-PAC, according to Federal Election Commission rules. A disclaimer sign outside the fundraiser site said that “featured speakers are appearing at this event only as a special guest and are not asking for funds or donations.” -- Jordan Fabian

Sanders Is Top Choice of Progressive Group (5:00 a.m.)

Bernie Sanders continues to lead as the preferred Democratic presidential choice of members of the influential grassroots progressive group Democracy for America, while Kamala Harris has fallen off a list of the top five choices in the organization’s latest straw poll.

Sanders had support of 35.17% of those surveyed by the group, a political action committee with more than 1 million members. Elizabeth Warren, the other leading progressive in the race, had 27.69%. Joe Biden, the front-runner in national polls, had 12.08%. Pete Buttigieg had 7.26%, and Amy Klobuchar was picked by 3.72% of those surveyed.

Democracy for America’s latest “Pulse Poll” began after the Oct. 15 Democratic presidential debate and ended Nov. 5.

“Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have consistently been the top two candidates with our members since our April poll,” said DFA Chairman Charles Chamberlain. “Between Sanders’ rock-solid support and Warren’s consistent ascent, these latest results make clear that no other candidate is a real threat to their dominance with the Democratic Party’s progressive base.”

The poll is the group’s fourth of the Democratic presidential contest, and Sanders was also the top choice in the previous surveys. The group endorsed Sanders in 2016. -- Laura Litvan

COMING UP

The major Democratic candidates -- including Biden, Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg -- are scheduled to appear Nov. 17 at the Nevada Democratic Party’s First in the West dinner, a major event that previously has drawn thousands to hear from presidential hopefuls.

Ten candidates have qualified for the fifth Democratic debate, on Nov. 20 in Atlanta: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg, Harris, Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker and Tom Steyer.

