Sanders to unveil $16tn climate plan, far more aggressive than rivals' proposals

Bernie Sanders has laid out an ambitious 10-year, $16.3tn national mobilization to avert climate catastrophe, warning that the US risks losing $34.5tn in economic productivity by the end of the century if it does not respond with the urgency the threat demands.

The Vermont senator has long spoken of the climate crisis as a existential danger to the US and the world, and he has previously endorsed a Green New Deal, which he put forward with the New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sanders will formally unveil his proposal on Thursday during a campaign visit to Paradise, California, a town that was destroyed in 2018 by one of the deadliest wildfires in US history. After the tour, the senator will hold a climate change town hall in Chico, California.

Sanders follows several other Democratic candidates in releasing a specific proposal for limiting the pollution from cars, power plants and other human activities that are heating the planet. Yet his proposal is much more aggressive than other candidates’ – and far beyond what Barack Obama aimed to achieve during his presidency.

His goal is to eliminate US carbon emissions by 2050, a target laid out by scientists with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. He says he would create millions of jobs and rally the world’s leaders to join forces in the fight against climate change.

Sanders’ plan would reach for 100% renewable power for both electricity and transportation, the top two contributors to climate change in the US, by 2030 – aiming for complete decarbonization by 2050.

By comparison, Joe Biden, the former vice-president and currently the top-polling Democratic candidate, has proposed spending $1.7tn to neutralize the country’s carbon emissions by 2050. Senator Elizabeth Warren has introduced a $2tn “green manufacturing plan” that would invest in renewable industries and create a National Institutes of Clean Energy.

And while Biden and other candidates have pledged to make the US carbon neutral by 2050, they stop short of aiming for complete decarbonization. Carbon neutrality could allow some emissions, as long as they are offset by pollution cuts elsewhere.

Jay Inslee, the Washington state governor who dropped out of the presidential race on Wednesday night, was perhaps the only candidate whose climate change plan was more extensive. Inslee had made climate change the centerpiece of his 2020 campaign, calling for a $9tn investment in green jobs over 10 years and vowed to make the US carbon neutral by 2045.

In a summary of Sanders’ plan, his campaign compares the scale of the challenges the US is facing to the 1940s, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt “within three short years restructured the entire economy in order to win the war and defeat fascism”. The Green New Deal draws its name from Roosevelt’s New Deal economic programs that helped lead the nation out of the Great Depression.

Sanders has struggled to break through in a crowded primary field. National public opinion polls consistently show Sanders vying for second place with Warren, who has gained ground with a stream of meaty policy proposals. His campaign sees the proposal as a way to stake out the most leftwing and ambitious plan on an issue that Democratic voters say is a top priority.

A CNN poll in April found that 96% of Democrats favor taking “aggressive action” to combat global warming while a CBS News survey found that 78% of Democrats in the early voting states said climate change was a “very important” issue.

Sanders says the plan will pay for itself over 15 years, including by “making the fossil fuel industry pay for their pollution, through litigation, fees, and taxes, and eliminating federal fossil fuel subsidies”. He wants to cut emissions made in the US as well as some produced in developing countries.