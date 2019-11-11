Buttigieg Says Military Prepared Him for Office: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Monday that his military service gave him the right experience to unite voters across the political spectrum.

In a Veterans Day speech in Rochester, New Hampshire, the former Navy intelligence officer recalled being deployed to Afghanistan, where he “learned to trust with my life people with whom I had nothing in common except the flag Velcroed to” their uniforms.

“One of the reasons I’m running for president is to be a commander-in-chief who actually knows what it’s like to be sent abroad on the orders of a president,” Buttigieg said. “The folks who got in my vehicle did not care whether I was a Democrat or a Republican or an Independent, they cared whether my M4 was locked and loaded. They just wanted to get home safe, like I did.”

Buttigieg, the only veteran among the top-tier 2020 candidates, has been rising in the polls and is now in fourth place behind Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. He delivered his speech after a four-day swing in a state where 10% of adults are veterans, compared with a 6.6% national average.

Earlier, Buttigieg released a policy plan that calls for a strong national defense strategy and provides health care and mental health coverage for all service members. As president, he said he would tackle veteran homelessness and increase federal oversight of privatized housing contractors, expand educational opportunities and support small business ventures for veterans.

Buttigieg Accents His Service in Veterans’ Plan (7:52 a.m.)

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who served as a U.S. Navy intelligence officer in Afghanistan, released a comprehensive policy plan for veterans and service members Monday.

“Our service members and their families deserve a commander-in-chief who understands and holds the service of our veterans sacred, and honors them in word and deed,” Buttigieg said in a statement.

The plan calls for a strong national defense strategy and providing health care and mental health services for all service members through the candidate’s Medicare for All Who Want It health care proposal. As president, he said he would tackle veteran homelessness and increase federal oversight of privatized housing contractors, expand educational opportunities and support small business ventures for veterans.

He also highlighted the need to support spouses and families of veterans, as well as women and LGBTQ service members, while cracking down on racial inequities in the military. The campaign didn’t provide an estimate of the cost of his proposals or indicate how they would be paid for.

Buttigieg, who frequently mentions his military service on the campaign trail, will deliver a Veterans Day speech on Monday in New Hampshire Monday as part of a four-day bus tour through the state. -- Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou

Sanders Unveils Plan for Veterans’ Services (6 a.m.)

Bernie Sanders presented a broad plan to overhaul health care and other government benefits provided to U.S. veterans, including a proposal to spend $62 billion over 10 years to modernize crumbling Veterans Administration medical facilities.

The plan also would fill almost 50,000 vacancies for doctors, nurses and other positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs in the first year of a Sanders presidency.

“As a nation, we have a moral obligation to provide the best quality care to those who put their lives on the line to defend us,” the Vermont senator said a statement. “Just as planes and tanks and guns are a cost of war, so is taking care of the men and women who we sent off to fight the wars.”

Other components of the plan include expanded access to mental health and suicide prevention services, added long-term care services and a simplified claims process. The campaign did not say how the new proposal would be funded.

The plan lets Sanders, who was chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee from 2013 to 2015, showcase a policy area where he’s had a bipartisan track record. He worked with the late Republican Senator John McCain on legislation that authorized 27 new medical facilities for veterans and provided $5 billion for more caregivers. -- Laura Litvan

COMING UP

