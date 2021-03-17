  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sanders, Warren legislation would hike taxes to curb 'absurd' CEO pay

Jessica Smith
·Chief Political Correspondent
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and several Democratic lawmakers re-introduced legislation on Wednesday that would raise taxes on companies that pay their CEOs more than 50 times the pay of a median worker. Sanders unveiled the bill hours before leading a Senate Budget Committee hearing focused on income and wealth inequality.

Sanders invited Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify during the hearing, but Bezos declined. An Amazon (AMZN) worker fighting for a union in Alabama did join the hearing. Sanders accused Bezos of trying to stop workers from forming a union, and blasted him for amassing tens of billions in wealth throughout the pandemic while many of his workers struggled.

"Amazon and Jeff Bezos are not alone. The American people are increasingly disgusted with the corporate greed they're experiencing every single day," said Sanders at the hearing. "They're sick and tired of CEOs that now make 320 times more than their average employees, while at the same time giving themselves big bonuses, golden parachutes and yet they cut back on the healthcare that their workers have."

Sanders pointed to an Economic Policy Institute Study that found CEO compensation grew by 1,167% from 1978 to 2019.

"It has always been true that CEOs make more than their employees, but what has been going on in recent years is totally absurd," said Sanders.

If the Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act were to become law, companies whose CEOs make more than 50 times the pay of the median worker would face a tax increase. On top of the 21% corporate tax rate, the tax penalties would start at 0.5 percentage points and rise to 5 percentage points for companies that pay their CEOs more than 500 times the pay of the median worker. If the company's CEO doesn't make the most money, the ratio would be based on the highest paid employee.

“Corporate executives have padded their pockets with hefty paychecks and over-the-top compensation packages, while American workers, who helped generate record corporate profits, have hardly seen their wages budge,” said Sen. Warren in a press release. “We need to take dramatic steps to address wealth inequality in this country and discouraging massive executive payouts is a good place to start.”

Source: Sen. Bernie Sanders
Source: Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders previously introduced the bill in 2019.

The bill would also require private companies with annual revenues of $100 million or more to disclose their CEO-to-median worker pay ratio. The private companies would then be subject to the same increased tax rates.

According to a report from S&P Global Market Intelligence published in August 2020, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai had a total compensation package worth $280.6 million in 2019, netting 1,085 times the median pay range for the average Google employee. The rule requiring public companies to list their chief executives' total annual compensation as a ratio to their workers' median pay took effect jn 2018.

Lawmakers say the bill would put pressure on companies to close the pay gap between CEOs and workers — but if corporate pay patterns continue, would raise $150 billion over 10 years. If the bill would have been in effect last year, the lawmakers say Walmart would have paid up to $854.9 million more in taxes and Home Depot would have paid up to an additional $500.8 million.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Sen. Mike Braun (R, Ind.) — who sits on the Senate Budget Committee — said the Sanders and Warren plan might not solve the problem.

"It's not the tax rate that's as important as how many loopholes you've got," said Braun. "We ought to look at eliminating all the breaks that most businesses don't have in the first place."

Jessica Smith is chief political correspondent for Yahoo Finance, based in Washington, D.C. Follow her on Twitter at @JessicaASmith8.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks up after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • Why Betsy Cohen chose to back eToro

    Investor Betsy Cohen is betting big on retail investing and the power of 'social trading'. The chair of FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV), explains why she's backing a SPAC deal to take trading platform eToro public in the US.

  • Looks Like Scranton Joe Has a Little Swamp Problem, Too

    Chip SomodevillaHearings are set to begin for Joe Biden’s pick for surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, but disclosures revealing the fact that he earned more than $2 million for pandemic consulting and speaking fees could derail his plans.That is, of course, if anyone cares that Murthy made money from Carnival Cruise Lines (the owner of cruise ships that became infamous for coronavirus outbreaks last year), Airbnb, and several health-related services and products, among other clients, according to a Washington Post report on ethics documents Murthy filed last month.The son of Indian immigrants, Murthy received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard and M.D. and MBA degrees from Yale. While working as an internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in 2007, he co-founded “Doctors for Obama.” He went on to serve in the Obama administration as the 19th surgeon general of the United States, before being fired by Donald Trump. During the 2020 presidential campaign (presumably at the same time he was doing pandemic consulting), Murthy advised Biden on COVID-19. In September of 2020, he joined the Biden-Harris Transition Team’s advisory council.Meet Obama’s Controversial Surgeon General NomineeThese financial disclosures raise questions about a potential conflict of interest having to do with lucrative industries that are related to health. “There are large questions in the minds of the public about the health and safety risks that might exist in areas like the cruise industry, and we want the surgeon general to give people completely impartial advice,” Jeff Hauser, who leads the Revolving Door Project, told The Washington Post.It makes sense for Biden to tap experienced people from the previous Democratic administration (which ended just four years ago). But one man’s experience is another man’s swamp. Corporations and organizations want influence and access to decision-makers in the White House. The downside of Obama retreads is that it looks like yet another example of the infamous revolving door, whereby elites land a prestigious government job, cash in, rejoin the government to gain more experience and contacts, and then cash in even more later.There’s nothing wrong with making money (like Elizabeth Warren, I’m a capitalist!), but when cronies repeatedly oscillate between lucrative corporate gigs and high-powered governmental jobs, there’s always the worry that the public interest will be supplanted by corporate interest; that officials will effectively—maybe even subconsciously—serve as “sleeper” agents for their once and future clients. This dual loyalty problem is, presumably, especially tempting when we are talking about the prospect of making millions of dollars, as is the case with Murthy. And even if our officials are like Caesar’s wife, the appearance of impropriety can weaken public trust in government. This is the sort of thing that liberals, presumably, should be wary of.Let’s be honest: I think it’s fair to say that Democrats, who are largely remaining silent on the ethical conundrums here, would be having a field day if he were a Republican nominee. Actually, we don’t have to imagine.Consider, for example, Elizabeth Warren accusing former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb of “revolving door influence-peddling.” Or consider what Bernie Sanders had to say about Alex Azar’s nomination to head HHS: "During Mr. Azar's tenure at Eli Lilly, this multi-billion-dollar corporation dodged taxes while charging Americans outrageously high prices for life-saving prescription drugs. We need an HHS secretary who is willing to take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry and lower prescription drug prices, not one who has financially benefited from this greed.”Yes, it’s true that these examples aren’t perfectly analogous. But it’s fair to say that this problem is a bipartisan phenomenon. It’s hard to tell someone who has gained experience and contacts via public service that he or she cannot monetize that experience, particularly when public service constitutes a pay cut. When you’re an important person who knows things, opportunities tend to fall in your lap. Between consulting, speaking fees, and books, there is a lot of money to be made in the world of politics. (It’s worth noting, for example, how Warren made her fortune and how even socialists like Sanders can become millionaires.) So will this be enough to doom Murthy’s chances? Not likely. If history is a guide, the money alone—even from the dreaded cruise ship industry—won’t be enough to sink this nomination. What is more, at $2.6 million, Murthy is a piker compared to Janet Yellen, who took money from the likes of Goldman Sachs (and other banks she oversees), yet was easily confirmed with 84 votes as Treasury secretary.While they are unlikely to dwell on Murthy’s past financial ties (which would be hypocritical—not that that has stopped them before), having called gun violence a public health problem, Murthy is unlikely to win any Republican support. What this means is that his nomination is hanging by a thread. As The Washington Post reports, Joe Manchin, “who supports gun rights and voted against Murthy in 2014 citing his political activism, ‘has not decided how he will vote on Dr. Murthy’s nomination,’” according to a spokesperson.Ultimately, I think Biden gets his man. Unless there’s something truly egregious (and not just the appearance of something), that’s probably for the best. Besides, Joe Biden never promised to “drain the swamp.” That was Donald Trump’s broken promise. Biden’s implicit promise was to return things to normal. And judging by the revolving door, he is.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Making sense of February's retail flop

    Some market watchers may have been shocked by Tuesday morning's February retail sales report.

  • Oil Supertankers Losing Millions Are a Bullish Vaccine Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The market for moving oil across the world’s oceans is currently so bad that owners of the industry’s biggest supertankers are actually subsidizing the delivery of cargoes.Strange to think, then, that shares of two of the market’s biggest pureplay owners -- Euronav NV and Frontline Ltd. -- have been steadily rallying since early February. It’s because the oil tanker sector is emerging as a hot coronavirus vaccine play.The coronavirus has ravaged both global oil demand and supply, rendering the fees that owners charge for individual cargo deliveries little short of disastrous. But industry executives, shipbrokers and analysts all say there’s reason to be bullish: the more oil is kept off the market now, the harder the snapback will be as vaccination programs help to revive global oil demand -- and with it the flow of cargoes.“We are probably never going to experience a demand increase similar to what we are likely to see over the next nine months for tankers,” said Eirik Haavaldsen, a shipping analyst at Pareto Securities AS in Oslo. “Six months down the road, we will have higher OPEC+ production because the world is going to consume a lot more oil as vaccines take effect and economies recover.”Coming BackIt’s an optimism that already filtered into the oil market. Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have all hiked their crude-price forecasts over the past few months in anticipation of stellar summer demand as vaccination programs take effect.The International Energy Agency says world oil consumption will be back approaching 100 million barrels a day by the end of the year, about 6% higher than the first quarter. In a report Wednesday, the agency said OPEC+ could quickly bring supply back if oil markets tighten.For now though, rates for the industry’s biggest tankers are in the doldrums. OPEC and its allies surprised markets earlier this month, by keeping existing output cuts for at least a month longer than the oil market had been anticipating.Oil tankers competing to move 2-million-barrel cargoes from the Middle East to China have lost an average of about $2,800 a day in the so-called on-the-spot charter market since the start of February, data from the Baltic Exchange data show.That compares with earnings of about $250,000 a day a year ago, when a downturn in the oil market had oil traders storing fuels at sea on every type of vessel that they could find.Other parts of the shipping market are already strengthening. The Baltic Dry Index, a gauge of ships hauling commodities like coal and iron ore is at a five-month high, while container shipping rates have also soared amid a spate of global inventory restocking.There are signs that tanker owners are waiting it out for better times too. Normally, such catastrophic earnings would reshape the supply of vessels, with ships either being scrapped on the beaches of India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, or sitting idle in bays and harbors off the coasts of countries like Indonesia and Malaysia.So far, there’s little sign of either happening -- despite ships having their highest scrap values since late 2014.But there are also relatively few new vessels being built either, further reducing the incentive for some owners to succumb to weak rates now.The outlook for vessel supply is the most bullish since 2003, according to Frode Morkedal, an analyst at Clarksons Platou AS, a unit of the world’s biggest shipbroker. And the prospects for demand look positive too.“Shipping is a leveraged bet on the world economy and commodity prices,” analysts including Morkedal said. “The tanker market is expected to quickly recover.”(Updates with IEA comments in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RPT: 930,000 working Wisconsinites have no way to save for retirement at work

    J. Michael Collins, Director of the Center for Financial Security at the University of Wisconsin—Madison, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss struggles employees face when saving for retirement.

  • Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

    Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services, announcing Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide. Currently available to the company's employees in Washington state, Amazon Care is an app that connects users virtually with doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses who can provide services and treatment over the phone 24 hours a day. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it will immediately expand the service to interested employers in Washington who want to purchase the service for their employees.

  • Retirement expert reveals the two biggest mistakes people make

    Retirement planning occurs over the course of several decades, but even with the benefit of time, people still make avoidable errors, one expert said.

  • Everything you need to know about SPACs, the hottest trend in finance

    Over $100bn has been poured into SPACs over the last year or so and the UK is hoping SPACs will be a growth area for its stock market post-Brexit.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • When are federal taxes due in 2021? IRS under pressure to extend income tax return deadline

    The IRS is under pressure to extend the federal income tax deadline after last-minute changes, such as the rules on unemployment benefits.

  • Sanofi exec: 'It's not about the financials. We are in it because of COVID-19'

    Sanofi may be late to the game, but the vaccine giant believes there is still scope for more COVID-19 vaccine players.

  • Before You Buy Biogen, Stop and Consider These 3 Things

    When you think of the word "biotech," Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) may be one of the first companies to come to mind. If you bought Biogen shares a decade ago, your investment has more than tripled in value. Let's take a look at three things to consider before you decide whether to buy Biogen stock -- or keep it on your watch list.

  • Disneyland to Reopen on April 30, CEO Bob Chapek Announces

    Mickey Mouse is back. After a more-than-yearlong closure, Disneyland is set to reopen on April 30, Disney CEO Bob Chapek told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” Wednesday morning. The Anaheim, Calif. theme park and resort will start out with limited capacity, per state guidelines. Rides such as the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the Incredicoaster […]

  • Bernie Sanders bashes Bezos in Income Inequality Hearing

    Senator Bernie Sanders convenes hearing on Income Inequality, calls out Amazon's Jeff Bezo's for fighting union organizing efforts.

  • Should You Buy Iridium Communications (IRDM) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

    Baron Growth Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Growth Fund returned 21.1% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 29.61%. You should check out Baron […]

  • Should You Buy These Travel Stocks?

    The market seems to have an optimistic take on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT), Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) with share price gains of 61%, 59%, and 80%, respectively. Instead, it franchises or operates the hotels under management agreements. Out of its roughly 1 million rooms, it operated about 23% under management agreements and 76% under franchise arrangements.

  • Why the Stock Market Is Afraid of the Fed

    The stock market saw continued volatility on Wednesday morning. Market participants tried to get their bearings amid conflicting signs from Washington, Wall Street, and the broader U.S. economy. A lot of stock market investors lately have been looking closely at the Federal Reserve, which will conclude a two-day meeting this afternoon to give its latest reading on the economy and the future course of its monetary policy strategy.

  • This Is Why Teladoc Is a Great Stock to Buy Right Now

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and American Well (NYSE: AMWL) were two of the biggest beneficiaries, as health systems and insurers made sure their customers were able to talk to doctors and get the care they needed even if they couldn't leave the house. Teladoc took advantage of the boost, acquiring chronic disease management company Livongo, another beneficiary of consumers' need to go remote. Investors dream of the kind of growth the company has put up over the past 12 months.

  • Donald Trump Jr slams CBS for pulling 'The Talk' after Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan

    Piers Morgan left ITV's "Good Morning Britain" after his comments about Meghan Markle sparked widespread criticism.