Establishment Democrats’ Best Chance to Derail Sanders Faces More Obstacles

(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Party’s best chance to stop Bernie Sanders from winning its presidential nomination comes on Super Tuesday, but his two top challengers -- a newly buoyant Joe Biden and a beleaguered Michael Bloomberg -- both face huge obstacles to doing so.

Sanders is heavily favored to come out of Super Tuesday with a slew of delegates and perhaps an insurmountable lead, despite deep worry in establishment Democratic circles that he would lose to President Donald Trump. So if the nominee is going to be anyone but Sanders, Democrats in the 14 states voting in the single-biggest day of balloting need to choose an alternative.

“Well, I think it’s no secret that the establishment is getting very nervous, whether it is the corporate wing of the Democratic Party or the political leadership. And the argument that we can’t beat Trump is absolutely wrong,” Sanders told reporters in Los Angeles.

With his commanding win in South Carolina Saturday, Biden pitched himself as that candidate, and many party leaders rallied to his side with well-timed endorsements. But he’s low on cash, his Super Tuesday operation is negligible and the sprawling map negates his strongest asset: a folksy one-on-one appeal.

That leaves Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who has risen to the top tier through the force of more than $538 million in advertising. He has defied new calls to drop out -- coming loudest from the Biden camp -- before he has earned a delegate or appeared on a ballot.

Bloomberg bet his whole candidacy on Super Tuesday, the first time he’ll face voters, but if anything, he seems to be stalling right at the moment he hoped to peak. A pair of shaky debate performances and fresh scrutiny of his record on minorities and women has tarnished his persona as the competent alternative to a president he calls dangerously incompetent.

(Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar all won delegates in early contests but were boxed out in South Carolina. Buttigieg saw no path forward, and without much money left, dropped out of the race Sunday.

Unless Warren or Klobuchar can mount an improbable upset win on Tuesday, their continued presence in the race only helps Sanders, by diffusing the anti-Sanders delegates. They, too, are likely to face pressure to drop out if they fare poorly on Super Tuesday. Klobuchar, in particular, will be pressed to step aside, even though she probably will carry her home state of Minnesota.

Without Buttigieg, Tuesday now has five competitive candidates -- and the bigger the field, the better it is for Sanders, who commands an army of supporters fiercely loyal to him, his unorthodox campaign persona and left-of-center policy prescriptions.

Super Tuesday awards 1,344 delegates overall -- most of the 1,991 needed to clinch the nomination on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention, with 415 coming out of California alone, where Sanders leads. He could put himself almost out of reach if he gets the lion’s share of the day’s spoils and others carve up the rest. There are other big delegate hauls out there, including an April 28 primary day that includes New York state, but Tuesday’s is the biggest.

“Fragmentation is a big problem,” said David Price, a North Carolina congressman who has endorsed Biden. “It’s about having so many candidates who are dividing the vote. It’s a problem going into Super Tuesday but I certainly hope that coming out of Super Tuesday we can see a path forward where not all those candidates remain in the race and we can begin to focus on fewer contenders.”

The sprawling field also has spurred worries among Democrats that no candidate can win the required delegates needed to secure the nomination on the first convention ballot, leading to a messy and divisive floor fight over the nomination.

Democratic rules leave open such a possibility by requiring a candidate to get at least 15% — either statewide or in a congressional or state legislative district — to win delegates. That means even someone who does poorly in the statewide totals can pocket a few delegates and make it hard for one person to amass enough to win outright before the July convention.